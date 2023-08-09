VIROQUA — Owen Zahm hadn’t been catching a football much prior to last year, apart from when he was a kid playing catch with his dad.

“I’ve always played football for as long as I could remember in the yard with my dad,” the Viroqua High School senior said.

When he started playing tackle football in sixth grade, Zahm was an offensive tackle. That didn’t last long after he hit a growth spurt and stood 6 feet, 5 inches.

“When I hit the growth spurt and got a lot taller, I switched to tight end,” Zahm said.

Under coach Duane Skalecki, Zahm was primarily still a blocker in the double wing offense. Of the 13 passes the Blackhawks completed in 2021, Zahm caught two for 12 yards.

Then a coaching change was made and with it a scheme change. The run-heavy double wing not only failed to yield results, it had shrunk the interest in the program for potential players.

“I actually ran the double wing when I played and I liked it a lot,” said current coach and former Viroqua player Taylor Henry. “The program was losing numbers. We were down to 28 players before I came on. I looked at all the athletes that didn’t play football because they didn’t like running the ball or didn’t think they’d get a chance to catch.”

Zahm described the transition as dramatic. The offense was kept simple by Taylor, but it took getting used to becoming more than a blocker for Zahm.

“I had to learn quickly to make my hands soft and catch better,” Zahm said. “It was difficult that summer. I went to a lot of college camps, which helped me with coaching and catching the ball.

“It was a big change, but it was welcome for me because I got a lot of touchdowns this year.”

Zahm had four touchdowns to be exact, finishing the year with a team-best 31 receptions for 328 yards. While height is a key advantage in matchups, his workout regime is something he credits in making him hard to track down and tackle for defenders.

“I encourage all of our teammates to get in there with me,” Zahm said. “It’s been helpful especially because my strength mismatches on the outside versus some defensive backs and even some linebackers. Getting that advantage in the weight room is definitely a part of my game.”

Zahm’s hard work represents something more to Taylor, a coach in his second run at his alma mater. Zahm has received several Division III offers after camp visits to Wisconsin and North Dakota State this summer. The college interest in him is setting an example for a young Blackhawks team.

“It’s a good example for the program,” Taylor said. “When you take over a program, you want to establish a culture and build some sort of positive momentum. Having Division I coaches come through gives other kids that, ‘Aha, maybe I can do that too.’”

The offense saw improvement from eight points per game in 2021 to 14.1 in 2022. The Blackhawks managed a win over Brookwood early in the season after going winless the year prior.

Multiple wins in a season —something they haven’t done since 2017 — would be another step forward but not satisfactory for Zahm, Taylor and the Blackhawks with all but three starters returning.

“We’re fighting to be in the playoffs and be competitive in every game we play,” Taylor said. “I think a winning record, above .500, fighting for a playoff spot and being competitive in the conference games, I think that’s a realistic goal after the first few days of practice we’ve had out here.”

The program’s last winning season was back in 2004 when it went 6-4 overall and 3-3 in Coulee Conference play. With the personal success he saw last season, Zahm sees a winning conference record as the ultimate goal to cap his whirlwind career at Viroqua.

“I think within our conference we could very possibly have a winning record,” Zahm said. “We’ve been turning it around. We’ve had a record wave in attendance. I’m seeing a level of drive in the guys I haven’t seen before in any team I’ve played for.”