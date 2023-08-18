WEST SALEM — It happened fast, but Tamarrein Henderson’s reaction time was good.

It was so good he created a memory he never anticipated, and it led to his West Salem High School teammates mobbing him in the end zone Friday night.

Henderson, who has helped the Panthers qualify for two straight WIAA Division 3 state basketball tournaments, took a year off from football as a junior before circling back and approaching coach Justin Jehn about playing this fall.

His motivation was to catch passes from junior Luke Baginski and not to try and stop another receiver from catching passes. But here he was lined up across from fellow basketball standout Evan Anderson of Onalaska as a defender on a grass field with dueling student sections screaming at the tops of their lungs with the game on the line.

“Honestly, I wasn’t going to play defense,” Henderson said of his return to the sport. “I was strictly going to play offense.”

West Salem coaches didn’t agree, and Henderson rolled with the punches on snaps here and there before trying to stop the Hilltoppers from tying the game on their first possession of overtime.

As Onalaska quarterback Adam Skifton dropped back and looked for Anderson on a second-and-goal snap from the 7-yard line, Henderson looked to the backfield to see if the ball was coming his way.

He was beaten on a previous play and thought he’d get picked on. He was right.

“I was down after I got burned before,” Henderson said. “I saw (Anderson) release outside, so I just backed up.”

Henderson used his inside position to pull down the interception and put the finishing touch on a tough 35-28 overtime victory that gave the Panthers two consecutive wins over their nonconference rivals.

West Salem junior Trevor Arentz scored his second touchdown of the evening on the Panthers' overtime possession, and Evan Noel's extra point forced the Hilltoppers to do more than simply reach the end zone to extend -- or end -- the game.

But they had to that first and seemed to when Skifton hit a wide open Anderson for an apparent touchdown that would force Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky to make a conversion decision, but illegal motion wiped it out.

Anderson then caught a 21-yard pass on third-and-13 from 28 to set the stage for Henderson.

West Salem coach Justin Jehn smiled when he was told Henderson didn't have plans to play defense this season.

"We had plans to use him in situations, but we had some cramping issues tonight," Jehn said. "We played a lot of people in the defensive backfield.

"That's what got him on the field in that spot, and he made a play by understanding how we wanted to defend it. That was phenomenal."

Henderson was also a quick contributor on offense for Baginski, who connected with him for a 32-yard pass play on West Salem's second snap of the game. Henderson went on to catch three passes for 56 yards. He also caught a touchdown pass in double coverage late in the first half, but it was nullified by a penalty flag.