CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — A few too many mistakes early made a rally late just out of reach for the Holmen High School football team.

The Vikings trailed by 11 with six minutes remaining and were driving for the win before time ran out in a 17-14 nonconference loss at Chippewa Falls on Thursday evening.

Holmen moved inside the Cardinal 40-yard line on its final drive of the game. But the final few seconds ran out after quarterback Noah Ertz converted a fourth-and-2 on the ground and the Vikings were unable to get another play off or stop the clock in time.

Two Ertz touchdown runs and two defensive stands in the second half gave the Vikings the ball back with less than four minutes to go. The defense holding strong on its own three for three plays before a missed field goal by the Cardinals helped set up Holmen's second score, punctuating a nine-play, 80-yard drive with a 3-yard run by Ertz before the quarterback added the two-point conversion to close the gap to 17-14 with 5:38 left.

A three-and-out for Chippewa Falls put the ball back in the hands of the Holmen offense and the Vikings methodically moved the ball on the ground into Cardinal territory before running out of time.

“These guys have heart. A lot of teams could’ve folded," Holmen coach Travis Kowalski said of his team. "They had the ball on the goal line and got a field goal and they had the ball on the 1-yard line and we stopped them three times and they missed a field goal. It’s very easy to give up and our guys have got a lot of fight in them. I like that.”

The Vikings ran for 242 yards on 53 carries led by Ertz with 106 on 21 attempts.

“I ran that offense for a long time and I was worried sick that if there would’ve been four minutes left on that clock, I think they would’ve nickel-and-dimed us all the way down the field," Chippewa Falls coach Chuck Raykovich said of the Holmen triple-option offense. "That’s how they play that game – two yards, three yards, five yards, one yard, two yards and next thing you know the game’s over they just scored and we lose.”

Mistakes hurt the Vikings as Holmen lost three fumbles and also had seven penalties for 44 yards with several of those flags spoiling promising drives early.

“Credit to them, they played a heck of a game," Kowalski said of Chippewa Falls. "They’re a young team and they played really, really well and they didn’t hurt themselves. We hurt ourselves in the first half a little bit, but we cleaned up those mistakes and we can play when we don’t do that.”

A Chippewa Falls mistake gave the Vikings life on the opening play of the second half when a popped-up kickoff bounced off two Cardinal players and Holmen recovered at the 27-yard line. Ertz cashed in on a short but methodical drive with a 1-yard score to get the Vikings on the board at 14-6. Jackson Bohland returned the ensuing kickoff to the Holmen 42 and Luke McIntyre ended the drive with a 28-yard field goal to push the Cardinal lead to 17-6 with 2:51 left in the third.

Jackson LeMay ran for 116 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown and also caught four passes for 47 yards and a score to help Chippewa Falls take a 14-0 lead into halftime.

Ayden Smith added 57 yards on 12 carries while AJ Alesch and Ezra Markofski added 43 and 41 rushing yards, respectively.

Last year the Vikings started the season 0-4 before putting together a five-game winning streak to qualify for the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. And while Thursday's loss stings, Kowalski and the the Vikings see the bigger picture of the season.

“You can’t climb a mountain in one step. It’s a long season," Kowalski said. "If you’re peaked in week one you’re going to be in trouble in week nine. We’re looking to get better next week and better the week after that. But it’s one step at a time.”

Holmen hosts River Falls next Thursday to close nonconference play.

IN PHOTOS: Chippewa Falls football tops Holmen in season opener 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23 Holmen at Chi-Hi football 8-17-23