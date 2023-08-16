ONALASKA — It’s fitting that construction on a new STEM building at Onalaska Luther High School is nestled right next to the Knights football team’s practice field.

After reaching the playoffs last year, Luther is reconstructing its lineup after losing plenty of offensive production from last year. With many newcomers already students of the schemes, Knights coach Jeff Komay’s biggest task is getting them ready for the leap to varsity.

“The key thing is we’re pretty consistent in our schemes that we have,” Komay said. “They’ve gotten the reps and JV snaps, it’s just adapting to the varsity speed. I think having simple schemes they can build off of helps and seeing the guys that came before them helps.”

If the performance of his quarterback last year is anything to go by, Komay’s team seems good at making the adjustment.

Junior quarterback Jackson Kendall returns as the starting quarterback after throwing for 1,253 yards and 16 touchdowns in his sophomore season.

“With Jackson, he’s spent a lot of time in the huddle between last year and this year,” Komay said. “He’s taken charge of the huddle a little differently, getting on guys in the right way in an encouraging way of doing it. I’ve seen him grasp the offense too. He knows what everyone’s doing.”

Kendall didn’t look like a first-year starter for Luther last season when he made the leap from junior varsity, but he knows first hand how big the change is for his new playmakers. Kendall said he still needs to grow into the speed to cut back on his nine interceptions last season.

"It's definitely a way faster game than JV and there are way faster guys," Kendall said. "It helps having good people on your team … I need to work on just staying patient in the pocket and getting good throws off."

Kendall’s top pass catcher last season, senior tight end Logan Bahr, is back following a 30-reception season that included six touchdowns. Bahr brings a 6-foot-7 frame for opposing teams to deal with.

“Logan leads in a lot of different ways,” Komay said. “On the field, he’s a tough guard and it’s hard to match up with him. He’s really impressed with his blocking and leadership as well. He’s worked hard in the offseason and he’s a guy that we can lean on on both sides of the ball.

“He’s a real competitor too from not just this sport but all the sports he plays. That trickles down to the people around him.”

The remaining receivers on this year’s team combined for just seven receptions last season, making camp all the more important for Kendall. Senior wide receiver Eli Krause’s four receptions are next behind Bahr amongst returning players.

“It’s going to be huge to get our chemistry down and get them up to speed,” Kendall said. “Once they do, I think they’ll be really good. Our wide receivers, running backs, all of them are really good and will help us win.”

Out wide and in the backfield, Komay sees tons of potential.

Junior running backs Jack Schmeling and Landon Bryant combined for eight touchdown runs last season with Bryant starting a playoff game for the Knights. Meanwhile, wide receivers like Mitchell Berg and Micah Schiebel are shaping up to be primary targets for Kendall.

“I like what I’m seeing out of Mitchell Berg at receiver as well as Schiebel,” Komay said. “Our running back group right now with Bryant and Schmeling, they got a lot of playing time as sophomores, too.”

“They’re natural leaders, those guys, they’ve stepped up well. None of that happens unless we’re good upfront and what’s good is I’ve seen those guys working. We’re not as big as before but those guys are really working hard.”