Jude Alvarado dropped back and immediately looked toward the right sideline.

That's where Central High School football teammate Aaron Poelma was racing in single coverage.

Alvarado uncorked the ball and it flew toward its target. Minor mutual contact sent the defender to the ground, and Poelma made an acrobatic catch before tumbling to the ground while trying to gain his balance.

The RiverHawks were in complete control of their season-opening game against Eau Claire North when Poelma made this 35-yard catch Thursday night at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.

But moving the ball from its own 47-yard line to North's 18 gave Central the spark it needed to finish off a 21-0 victory. Alvarado took the next snap and found senior Henry Meyer on the left side of the end zone for the last touchdown.

And while defense was the dominant story of the evening — the RiverHawks held the Huskies to 163 total yards with 69 of them coming on two plays — this connection between Alvarado and Poelma showed promise for the rest of the season.

Poelma, a 6-foot-3 senior who qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state track and field meet in four events, gives Alvarado quite an option when dropping back to pass.

"If the line gives me time to throw it," Alvarado said, "having a tall, lanky guy who is fast like Aaron is perfect."

Alvarado completed three passes to Poelma, and they covered 58 yards. Meyer caught three for 45 yards on a night Alvarado was 10-for-14 for 127 yards and no interceptions.

The first to Poelma went for a first down on a 15-yard completion in the middle of the field on a third-and-9 snap in the first quarter.

The second came as the RiverHawks were trying to capitalize on a North turnover in the final minute of the first half. Poelma was on the line of scrimmage to Alvarado's left, and ran from the 10 to the end zone, where he cut to his left in the front corner.

Alvarado put the ball on the money to give Central an important second touchdown heading to halftime.

"He threw some really, really good balls, some in tight coverage," Central coach Mitch Olson said of Alvarado. "(The Huskies) might have our guy covered, but Jude put it where our guy could make a play on it.

"(The touchdown) was just a perfect ball. That's not an easy throw to make."

The last catch down the right sideline might have popped the Central crowd at the same level as the touchdown. Exciting plays can rile up a crowd as much as the players, and Poelma appears to be a player who will keep the excitement level high for the RiverHawks.

"That was incredible, wasn't it?" Olson said of the grab. "That kid does everything the right way, and he's such a hard worker. When you see something like that, you are so happy for him."

THURSDAY'S STAR: There were some big performances, but no player impacted a game the way Viroqua junior Kayden Sullivan in the Blackhawks' 48-6 victory over Dodgeville.

Viroqua is 1-0 for the first time since 2018, and Sullivan returned two punts for touchdowns and caught a touchdown pass from quarterback Benson McDowell. The returns came on plays of 77 and 73 yards, and the TD catch he had covered 15 yards.

Sullivan caught seven passes for 79 yards and surpassed his touchdown total of two from last season. Sullivan had 415 receiving yards as a sophomore and appears ready to increase his contribution significantly this fall.

McDowell, another junior, also had a good game for the Blackhawls, completing 28 of 33 passes for 223 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

MORE WEEK 1 DOMINATION: Bangor has become accustomed to opening its football seasons with a win over Melrose-Mindoro.

The Cardinals and Mustangs have had a long Week 1 relationship, and the Cardinals have controlled it completely in recent years after beating the Mustangs 31-0 on Thursday.

Bangor has beaten Melrose-Mindoro the past 15 times they've played in a Week 1 series that began in 2005 and has been played every season -- other than 2020 due to the COVID pandemic -- since.

Senior running back Samuel Cropp rushed for 138 yards and scored two touchdowns in Thursday's win. Bangor had a 24-0 lead by halftime.

