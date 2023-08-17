Central High School football coach Mitch Olson understood what he had in defensive lineman Kaeden Apuan last season when he was a sophomore.

Olson also believes that knowledge was kept on the down low.

“He is a special athlete,” Olson said of Apuan after the RiverHawks beat Eau Claire North 21-0 in a nonconference opener at the Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex on Thursday. “I think that was kind of a secret last year, but I don’t think it will be this year.

“That kid is just really, really good at playing on the edge.

Apuan was certainly the standout but only part of a big defensive effort for Central, which had four takeaways and pulled away from the Huskies slowly on two touchdown passes and a touchdown run from junior quarterback Jude Alvarado.

The RiverHawks posted their first shutout since 2021 and emphasized it with spirited defensive play up front, where Apuan, Cooper Hansen and Travon Thompson took care of business.

“They did a good job of keeping the linebackers clean, and that goes unnoticed a lot,” Olson said. “But the entire defensive line played at a high level, and that’s how you win games like we did tonight.”

Apuan forced one fumble, recovered another and was chasing Eau Claire North quarterback Peyton McCracken in the backfield consistently.

The Huskies gained 71 yards on their first possession — Cam Olson broke free for a 43-yard run to highlight it — but the RiverHawks stopped it with a fumble recovery. Central also ended North’s final drive with a fumble and did plenty more in between.

“We started out a little rough, but I feel good about it,” Apuan said. “We knew what we had to do, and we executed.”

North finished with 163 total yards and Cam Olson’s 26-yard run late in the fourth quarter skewed the numbers after the first drive. The Huskies gained 62 yards on their first four plays and 101 on their next 28.

Alvarado ran for a 6-yard touchdown top open the scoring with 4 minutes, 18 seconds left in the first half and followed a recovered fumble with a 25-yard drive that culminated in an 8-yard TD pass to senior Aaron Poelma with 26 seconds on the clock.

He added an 18-yard touchdown pass to senior Henry Meyer and scored the conversion himself with 2:07 left in the game. Alvarado passed for 127 yards, and Poelma caught three passes for 58 of those yards.

“We started off pretty slow, but we picked it up,” Alvarado, who played in three games as a sophomore. “We didn’t play our best ball today and made a lot of mistakes.

“The defense helped us a lot. Our line was pounding their line, and they did a great job all around.”