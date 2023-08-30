(7 p.m. kickoff unless noted)

MVC

Central (2-0, 0-0) at Reedsburg (1-1, 0-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks have recorded two impressive nonconference victories and will try to start the MVC season off on the right foot. ... Junior QB Jude Alvarado (17-for-32-280 yards, 4 TDs-0 INTs) has been impressive early, and his two of his favorite targets have been WRs Henry Meyer (6 catches-104 yards, 3 TDs) and Aaron Poelma (7-119, 1). ... Senior Gavin Shepard (37 carries-200 yards, 2 TDs) has helped Central average 236 rushing yards per game in wins over Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial. ... Central’s defense has been as effective against the run as its offense has been with it and has allowed 100 rushing yards per game. ... The RiverHawks are looking for their first 3-0 start since the abbreviated 2020 season; Reedsburg—The Beavers won their first game and were beaten by Sauk Prairie 34-0 last week. ... RB Jack Fenwick (36-161, 0) has been the primary piece of the offense, but Reedsburg has turned to QB Hunter Abbott (20-93, 2) when it nears the end zone. ... Abbots has completed 52 percent of his passes for 205 yards, 2 TDs and no INTs. ... Logan Yanke (8-139, 1) has been the go-to receiver for the Beavers, who have intercepted a couple of passes and are led defensively by LB Danny Pickel and his 14 tackles.

Logan (0-2, 0-0) at Sparta (2-0, 0-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Logan—The Rangers have suffered two tough losses to start the season after Eau Claire Memorial scored in the final minutes after recovering an nside kick in Week 1, and Eau Claire North scored in OT and kicked the extra point for a 35-34 victory at Carson Park last week. ... The offense picked things up a notch in the loss to North with five touchdown drives. ... Junior Bradley Check (18-26-261, 1-0) took the majority of the QB snaps in that game and was effective as both a passer and runner. ... He also completed his first TD pass on a throw to the end zone to Jacob Hackbarth (5-76, 2). ... Senior Johnny Leaver (34-242, 2) leads the team in rushing, while Check has added 200 yards and a team-high 3 TDs. ... Senior WR Nick Joley (7-101, 0) hasn’t scored yet but provided Check and Leaver with plenty of passing opportunities; Sparta—The Spartans have put together two one-sided victories and are coming off a 44-13 win over Mauston. ... Sparta has scored 84 points through two games. ... Senior QB Thomas Laufenberg (has passed for 208 yards and 2 TDs and rushed for 157 yards and 4 TDs as the spark plug for that offense. ... Sparta hasn’t started a season with 3 wins since a 4-0 beginning to the 2019 season. ... The Spartans have beaten the Rangers in three of their last four meetings, but Logan pulled out the victory in 2022.

Holmen (0-2, 0-0) at Onalaska (0-2, 0-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Holmen—The Vikings played River Falls well in the first half of a Week 2 game but ended up losing 35-7. ... Holmen has rushed for 305 yards, but it’s triple option is designed for more production. ... The Vikings are led by senior QB Noah Ertz ((39-155, 2), but no one else has really gotten on track. ... The defense has allowed 52 points in two games; Onalaska—The Hilltoppers are off to a surprising 0-2 start after losses to West Salem and Medford. ... Senior AB Adam Skifton (40-63-568, 7-3) has moved the offense effectively and avoided turnovers against Medford. ... Senior WRs Brodie Mickschl (11-220, 4) and Evan Anderson (13-206, 3) are going to push the Holmen defense hard.

COULEE

G-E-T (0-2, 0-0) vs. Aquinas (1-1, 0-0) at UW-L

NOTEWORTHY: G-E-T—The Red Hawks have struggled mightily on offense and have scored just 7 points through the first two weeks against good opponents in Mondovi and Baldwin-Woodville. .... Those two teams averaged 421.5 total yards. ... RB Kyle Seiling (22-130, 0) has been the most consistent weapon out of the backfield, and Max Knapmiller (21-111, 1) scored the team’s first TD last week. ... The Red Hawks will need to see an improved performance against the run after allowing 480 rushing yards the past two weeks; Aquinas—The Blugolds put everything together in a 42-7 nonconference win over Onalaska Luther in Week 2. ... Aquinas scored all of its points in the first half and moved the ball effectively while the defense forced turnovers. ... Junior RB Kyle White (26-180, 4) scored 3 TDs against the Knights, and junior QB Jacob Thornton 6-14-101, 1-1) completed his first TD pass to WR Logan Becker (3-51, 1). ... The Blugolds likely focus their attack on the ground in this one after averaging 171 rushing yards the first two weeks. ... Aquinas is trying to start a new conference win streak after losing to West Salem in the final game of the regular season last season.

West Salem (1-1, 0-0) at Westby (2-0, 0-0)

NOTEWORTHY: West Salem—The Panthers followed up an exciting overtime victory over Onalaska in Week 1 by getting run over by Tomah in Week 2. ... The Timberwolves rushed for 351 yards in a 27-13 victory, and that performance was a likely focus for a West Salem defense that is typically very solid. ... Junior QB Luke Baginski (22-32-283, 3-1) has also rushed for a team-high 165 yards and scored 2 TDs. ... Senior WR Tamarrein Henderson (7-118, 1) has enjoyed a big return to the team after a one-year absence. ... This game, however, will come down to West Salem’s ability to defend against a team that has been a scoring machine; Westby—The Norsemen have scored 120 points through two games and had 68 in last week’s win over Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg. ... QB Blake Sutton (12-17-335, 5-0) is averaging 27.9 yards per completion and WR Anders Stakston only has 4 catches, but they’ve gone for 153 yards and 4 TDs. ... Lucas Bendel (4-101, 2) has also been producing big plays for Westby. ... All of the passing success has freed up the number of bodies devoted to RB do Rhett Stenslien (15-133, 2) and Brady Mowery (10-132-1).

— Todd Sommerfeldt