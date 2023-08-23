Games to watch

(7 p.m. kickoff unless noted)

NONCONFERENCE Logan (0-1) at Eau Claire North (0-1))

8 p.m. Thursday

NOTEWORTHY: Logan—The Rangers shifted things a bit last week by having junior Bradley Check take most of the snaps at QB. … He responded by completing 13 of 19 passes for 187 yards and freeing up Leaver to make an impact elsewhere on the field. … Leaver ran the ball out of the backfield and caught passes for 174 total yards, but Eau Claire Memorial kept him out of the end zone in an 18-16 victory. … WR Nick Joley made his presence known against the Old Abes by catching 6 passes for 92 yards, but the Logan defense surrendering 404 total yards was too much to overcome. … Leaver (14 tackles), Check (12) and Joley (10) have to watch out for the big play against the Huskies. … Logan has won six of the past seven games in the series; North—The Huskies managed just 45 passing yards and 169 total yards in a 21-0 loss to Central last week. … They also struggled to defend against the consistent handoffs to RB Gavin Shepard and the dual threat of QB Jude Alvarado. … The two combined for 246 total yards, and Alvarado had a hand in all three touchdowns. … RB Cameron Olson (22 carries-129 yards) was the only real threat for the Central defense, and most of his yards came on a couple of early attempts.

Central (1-0) vs. Eau Claire Memorial (1-0) at Carson Park, 7 p.m. Friday

NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks enjoyed a very good start to the season with last week’s 21-0 win over Eau Claire North. … Central moved the ball consistently with QB Jude Alvarado’s 127 passing yards, 44 rushing yards and three total touchdowns. … He also cemented good connections with WRs Aaron Poelma (3 catches-58 yards, 1 TD) and Henry Meyer (3-43, 1) and benefitted from RB Gavin Shepard’s 75 rushing yards. … Meyer also took a punt return to the end zone, but it was called back on an illegal block. … The defense dominated behind LB Antione Hardie and DL Kaedan Apuan for a rare shutout; Memorial—The Old Abes took advantage of a Logan mistake last week to pull out an 18-16 victory. … QB Riley Holmberg (22-for-39, 297 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) has to be the initial focus for the defense as it tries to open the season with two strong performances. … Six receivers caught at least 1 pass, and WR Tay Ferguson caught 7 for 129 yards and a TD.

Luther (1-0) vs. Aquinas (0-1) at UW-L, 7 p.m. FridayNOTEWORTHY: Luther—The Knights had a great start to their season with a 35-0 victory over Blair-Taylor, and junior QB Jackson Kendall picked up right where he left off last season by passing for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns. … Luther played with the Blugolds for three quarters last season before the fourth quarter got away from them. … RB Jack Schmeling (11-100) keyed a running game that gained 264 yards last week, and Eli Krause (4-82) yards was Kendall’s favorite target, although TE Logan Bahr (3-35) caught one of the TD passes. … Luther did shut down Blair-Taylor running back Jackson Shramek – a 1,200-yard rusher in 2022 – and held him to 29 yards on 13 carries; Aquinas—The Blugolds have won two straight WIAA Division 5 state championships, but Prairie du Chien scored in the final minute to hand them a 16-12 loss last week. … Aquinas failed to reach 100 rushing yards, and QBs Walter Berns and Jacob Thornton combined to pass for 79. … The Blugolds need the running game to work with a couple of new quarterbacks, so that was likely emphasized during the week.

Medford (0-1) at Onalaska (0-1), 7 p.m. Friday

NOTEWORTHY: Medford—The Raiders lost a 20-point game to New Richmond last week. … They also lost at Onalaska during a Division 3 playoff game to end last season; Onalaska—The Hilltoppers, who spent part of this week with 5 a.m. practice start times, lost a tough 35-28 overtime game at West Salem in Week 1 and committed a penalty that nullified a TD pass from QB Adam Skifton to WR Evan Anderson on the OT possession. … Onalaska had trouble maintaining possession in the first half but still wound up with 21 points thanks to a Brodie Mickschl kickoff return for a TD. … The biggest problem Onalaska faces moving forward is a left ankle injury to Brady Kuhn, who was injured on his sixth carry after gaining 30 yards on consecutive runs to get the third quarter going. … It certainly puts more on the shoulders of Skifton (21-31-255, 2-3) … RB Cameron Cornett made a nice run after catching a screen pass last week, but a hard hit from behind jarred the ball loose for a turnover, so there is still potential to build a running game. … Anderson will be tough for anyone to defend at 6-foot-4, so expect him to build on the 7 catches for 121 yards he had against the Panthers.

West Salem (1-0) at Tomah (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

NOTEWORTHY: West Salem—The Panthers used an interception by Tamarrein Henderson on the final play to secure the 35-28 OT win over Onalaska last week, but the night served as a statement by West Salem’s offensive and defensive lines and QB Luke Baginski. … Baginski rushed for 147 yards and 2 TDs and passed for 131 yards and another score. … RB Trevor Arentz also took advantage of the work put in by the OL with 100 rushing yards and 2 TDs; The defense also recovered a couple of fumbles and intercepted Adam Skifton 3 times; Tomah—The Timberwolves have the Coulee Region’s top rusher in senior RB Logan Rufledt (34-219, 1) after last week’s 27-14 win over Mauston. … Tomah is looking for its first two-game winning streak since 2020. … The defense allowed 28 rushing yards last week, but Baginski and Arentz present much different challenges.

— Todd Sommerfeldt