The temperatures weren’t scorching, but the sunshine produced a very warm atmosphere as Aquinas High School football players ran around the practice field on the south end of town.

Some drills dragged on until coach Tom Lee — or whichever assistant was at that particular station — were satisfied with the effort shown, but the shifts from discipline to discipline were pretty quick.

Senior Walter Berns and junior Jacob Thornton fired passes as they prepared to take over the duties at quarterback after the graduated Jackson Flottmeyer held them down for the past three seasons.

Senior offensive lineman and South Dakota State commit Shane Willenbring — all 6 feet, 4 inches and 265 pounds of him — beat his teammates on sprints to the end zone during a drill that addressed kick coverage.

The Blugolds have won two straight WIAA Division 5 state championships, and the practice was accompanied by a confidence and security about the plan for this group as it finds its own identity.

A winning concept has been produced by Lee, his coaches and his players. The offseason and summer programs are in place to continue the success, and most of those on the field Tuesday could say they took advantage of what’s been offered to make the most of this fall.

“It was an excellent summer with attendance in the weight room,” Lee said. “We don’t keep them in there very long — maybe 60 or 70 minutes — and I think that helps because when they are in there, they are really intense.

“Everything we do is faster and more explosive than before.”

The Blugolds will field a different kind of team as they try to win the Coulee Conference this fall, and the strength and speed work — Division 3 state runner-up West Salem denied them the title last year with a 28-14 win in the final week of the regular season — have proven over recent years to blend right into the football work that began Tuesday.

Lee said Tuesday that the two championships won’t be brought up this season. While the titles themselves may not be discussed, the way they were won will, and the Blugolds have hit the ground running.

Central hopes to harness first-day energy

Central football coach Mitch Olson can be the first to attest to how challenging it can be to get back into a rhythm at the start of training camp.

Olson found himself in the center of one defensive drill where defenders tried to contain their juking and spinning coach. It may have been designed as a low contact drill, but Olson caught a fair share of shoulder checks.

“I’m going to be pretty sore,” Olson said. “I probably should have bought in a little more with our offseason conditioning program cause I’m going to be hurting tomorrow. You forget how hot it is out here for the kids until you start doing some drills and you realize these kids are working hard.”

The aggression and attack toward day one was apparent. The team crammed tackling drills, defensive drills and offensive sets into a quick few hours despite practicing with no pads and no helmets.

“We’re coming out here with confidence,” junior running back Gavin Shepard said. “I think everyone’s just really excited to be back out here. We’re kind of going bananas about it.”

Olson was happy with his team’s first day of practice. Then again, who in Wisconsin wasn’t, he thought. The real challenge will be staying consistent throughout the next two weeks leading up to their season opener against Eau Claire North on Aug. 17.

“Everyone across the state was all probably really happy with their first day of practice,” Olson said. “But it gets progressively harder and harder the next two weeks to keep that same enthusiasm and engagement.”

Logan starts with full Tuesday

Some drill work was followed by a breakdown that wasn’t well received by Logan football coach Casey Knoble mid-morning on Tuesday.

Before it was allowed to be completed, Knoble had his players disperse and line up on one sideline of Swanson Field. They sprinted across the field a couple of times as Knoble explained why it was happening.

If there’s one thing Knoble wants to see on the first day of practice, it’s intensity, and he wasn’t seeing enough of it at that moment.

“I want to see intensity, and I want to see the seniors take over and understand that this is their team,” said Knoble, whose team returned to the practice field for a two-hour workout Tuesday evening. “That’s one of the hardest things (about practice beginning).

“Over the summer, you are just kind of putting things in, and it’s kind of mellow. I want them to think this is it, and we have to go now, but I wasn’t seeing that.”

The situation certainly sorted itself after the extra running because sometimes kids just need the reminder.

The Rangers have the benefit of some top talent returning to the field this fall in quarterback Johnny Leaver, wide receiver Nick Joley and linebacker Bradley Check, but additional pieces will certainly need to be found to win a game that has 11 players on the field.

Logan has the coaching pieces in place to find those players with a veteran staff that has been on Knoble’s sideline for years.

Knoble hasn’t experienced much turnover since moving up from assistant coach to head coach prior to the 2011 season. Brock Harney, Kevin Anderson, Matt Marohl, Terry Curtis, Tyler Von Haden and Doug Leclair have been around the longest, but that’s a pretty big number when it comes to coaching consistency.

“The best thing is that I never have to ask people if they are coming back,” Knoble said. “These guys have an innate love for football, and they love these kids, and they love Logan.

“I couldn’t be happier about the family environment they’ve provided here.”

Logan will build on that in its effort to move up the MVC standings this season.