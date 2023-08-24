EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — It was hardly a traditional overtime possession, but the Eau Claire North High School football team managed to punch the ball into the end zone.

Ty Schauf scored on a 2-yard run on a fourth-and-goal snap, and Aaron Solberg kicked the extra point to give the Huskies a 35-34 victory over Logan at Carson park on Thursday..

North (1-1) ran 10 plays after taking over at the 25-yard line facing a six-point deficit. The Rangers (0-2) took their 34-28 lead when junior Bradley Check scored from the 9 on the first overtime possession, but North blocked the extra-point attempt.

Logan lost its opener on a touchdown scored with 1 minute, 34 seconds remaining and lost this game on the final play.

The Rangers was dominant in the third quarter and used three touchdown drives to take a 28-14 lead.

Check had a 33-yard run put the Rangers at the North 20 on the first drive of the third quarter, and senior Johnny Leaver took the ball in from the 3 to tie the score at 14 with 9:29 on the clock.

Logan's defense held the Huskies without a first down on their next two possessions and followed both of them with touchdown drives.

A 23-yard pass completion to Danil Roberts put the ball inside the 10 on the first of those drives, and Check ended up scoring on a run from the 7. Check ended the next one with a 36-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Hackbarth, who brought the ball down between two defenders in the end zone.

North moved to within a touchdown when Peyton McCracken connected with Solberg n a 72-yard touchdown pass near the end of the third quarter. Solberg caught the pass at the North 40, split through the Logan defense and ran the final 60 yards.

The Huskies tied the score when McCracken completed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Brady Jensen with 3:53 left.

Leaver and Check both finished with two touchdown runs for Logan.