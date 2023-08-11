DE SOTO — No, not all of the offensive snaps that are taken by the De Soto High School football team this fall will end up in the hands of Landon Pedretti.

While tempting, that frequency will be determined by opponents who are fully aware of the senior’s ability after the Pirates transitioned to the 8-player game last season.

Pedretti was a menace wherever coach Ev Wick used him, and the fact that he has just 15 teammates this season magnifies his abilities as teams prepare to play De Soto.

“It will be based on what teams let us have (offensively) because we can put him in a lot of places,” Wick said. “He has had to play quarterback a little, both as a sophomore and again last year.

“(Offensive coordinator) Dan (Trussoni) will be creative to find ways to get him the ball. He’s gotta have it 20 times or more every game.”

Pedretti played wide receiver as a junior, and to say he was effective would be an understatement. His 36 receptions went for 547 yards, averaged 15.4 yards apiece, and nine of those catches resulted in touchdowns.

But that only scratches the surface of Pedretti’s production. He also rushed for 344 yards and four touchdowns, scored seven two-point conversions, had 10 interceptions and ran two kickoffs back for touchdowns.

Other returning players accounted for three touchdowns in 2022, which means Pedretti is certainly a marked man until his teammates force defenses into the expected approach, which is to target Pedretti.

“I think, the first few games, they will rely on me heavily,” Pedretti said of his teammates. “But I also think that once we get into a rhythm, we have guys to make plays both offensively and defensively.”

One of those is quarterback Finn Wrobel, a sophomore who shifted from wide receiver. Two others are sophomores Austin DeFlorian (running back) and Bryce Schultz (tight end, running back). DeFlorian rushed for two touchdowns as a freshman.

“Finn is a big-body kid, and he can sling it, too,” Wick said. “If he needs a couple of yards, he can get it because he’ll be tough to bring down.

“When we do misdirection with Landon or motion with Landon and running backs we do have, he can manage the game well. He’s helping guys get lined where they’re supposed to be, and he’s doing a good job so far.”

Wick said during and after Thursday’s practice that the offense is already ahead of where last season ended in terms of understanding the plan. Execution, of course, accompanies that.

The Pirates, who have qualified for the WIAA playoffs in 27 straight seasons, boosted that familiarity a bit by changing their summer plan.

Instead of participating in the 7-on-7 passing league that runs each week at Logan, Wick reached out to coaches with the Lansing-New Albin football team — one that also competes in the 8-player game — and instead directed his team to Lansing, Iowa.

The teams used five players instead of seven and met one morning each week for about a month for a different look that could help them more.

“For us, it was better,” Wick said. “It gave us a better look at the kinds of kids we’ll be seeing during the season, too, rather than lining up with kids from Onalaska and Holmen and everywhere else.”

Having 16 players represents a challenge in its own, but Wick and his staff have no other option that to go to battle with the hand it’s been dealt. Future help for a program with three seniors and two freshmen is on the way thanks to a middle school team with numbers in the 30s.

“Sixteen kids, that’s great,” Pedretti said with a smile. “All we need is eight.”

With the anticipated help seemingly on its way, Pedretti leads the charge to create a bridge to that help and keep the Pirates’ postseason streak going.

The good thing for the Pirates is that he is comfortable in that role and confident that it won’t have to be the case for long.