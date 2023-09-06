FRIDAY’S GAMES TO WATCH

7 p.m. unless noted

Onalaska (1-2, 1-0) vs. Central (3-0, 1-0) at UW-L

NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska—The Hilltoppers picked up their first win of the season last week and are aiming to become the first to make the RiverHawks taste defeat. … Onalaska has the area’s top performing QB in senior Adam Skifton (59-for-85-814 yards, 9 TDs-3 INTs), and he has added 2 TD runs. … Senior WRs Brodie Mickschl (20 catches-291 yards, 6 TDs) and Evan Anderson (18-316, 4) have been tough matchups for every secondary, and that’s no different in this game. … Onalaska offensive line played very well in the 35-16 win over Holmen, and junior RB Cameron Cornett (42 carries-184 yards, 1 TD) broke out with 113 yards. … The Hilltoppers have the offense playing well and need the defense to take another step forward after the way it played against the Vikings; Central—There are many reasons for the RiverHawks’ great start, and a defense that has allowed 67 rushing yards per game — LB Neil Kleinertz has 26 tackles and LB Antoine Hardie 20 — is one of them. … Junior QB Jude Alvarado (23-44-417, 5-0) is another. … Central has minimized mistakes and scored at least 21 points in each game. … Senior WR Henry Meyer (9-180, 4) has been a consistent target for big gains, and junior RB Gavin Shepard (57-299, 3) has provided a steady alternative to that passing connection. … The RiverHawks have two wins in their last eight games against the Hilltoppers, but they won 36-33 the last time the teams played at UW-La Crosse.

Reedsburg (1-2, 0-1) at Logan (1-2, 1-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Reedsburg—The Beavers have lost two games in a row, and they’ve scored six points in those defeats. … Reedsburg started its season with a 28-0 win over River Valley but has been outscored 55-6 in the past two games. QB Hunter Abbott passed for 157 yards and 2 TDs in the opener, and RB Jack Fenwick added 139 rushing yards; Logan—The Rangers suffered two tough losses in Weeks 1 and 2 before coming back to pound Sparta 38-14 last week. … Logan limited Sparta QB Thomas Laufenberg and ran all over the defense with QB Bradley Check and RB/WR Johnny Leaver. … Leaver (49-357, 5) and Check (48-349, 4) have been a fabulous 1-2 punch and combined for 274 yards and 4 TDs against the Spartans. … Logan has held a halftime lead in every game this season and could use another quick start against the Beavers.

Baraboo (2-1, 1-0) at Holmen (0-3, 0-1)

NOTEWORTHY: Baraboo—The Thunderbirds held on after building a 21-point lead on Tomah last week and beat the Timberwolves 28-21 in overtime. … Baraboo rushed for 257 yards against Tomah, and QB Luke Vittenglscored 3 TDs on his way to a team-high 92 yards. … The Thunderbirds do allow 199 rushing yards per game; Holmen—The Vikings did have some positive things happen in the 35-16 loss to Onalaska last week. … The biggest was coming back from an early 14-point hole and putting together three straight scoring drives. … Holmen hopes to take advantage of Baraboo’s run defense, but getting it going won’t be easy without center Adam Schmitt, who dislocated a shoulder in Week 2. … Coach Travis Kowalski isn’t sure when Schmitt can return, but the necessary shifts on the OL need to work if the Vikings are going to avoid a second straight 0-4 start to a season. … Senior QB has been the offensive workhorse with his average of 82 rushing yards per game and 3 touchdowns.

Sparta (2-1, 0-1) at Tomah (2-1, 0-1)

NOTEWORTHY: Sparta—The Spartans are coming off their first loss, but it was a big 38-14 defeat at the hands of Logan. … Sparta had trouble stopping Logan’s rushing attack, and things don’t get easier this week against a team that averages 268 rushing yards per game. … QB Thomas Laufenberg (290 passing yards, 235 rushing yards, 6 total TDs) is the player the Spartans have leaned on while averaging 32.7 points per game; Tomah—The Timberwolves scored 21 points in the fourth quarter but lost a 28-21 OT game at Baraboo last week. … Senior RB Logan Rufledt (88-576, 6) was held under 200 yards for the first time this season, but QB Jackson Steffel (20-37-280, 3-2) threw a pair of TD passes. … These teams are playing each other for the 117th time in a series Tomah leads 68-42-6. … The Timberwolves can also hit opponents with the speed of WRs Eli Brown (7-115, 2) and Alex Boyko, who caught his first TD pass last week. … Tomah is trying to start a season with a 3-1 record for the first time since 2011.

Aquinas (2-1, 1-0) at Altoona (1-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds have won two games in a row and are trying to hand the Railroaders their first conference loss. … Junior RB Kyle White (44-310, 6) is running well, and junior QB Jacob Thornton (18-32-253, 1-1) has taken over that spot full-time to use senior Walter Berns in different ways. … Berns caught a couple of passes in last week’s win over G-E-T, which was sealed by a Berns INT. … Senior RB David Malin (31-194, 5) is coming off his biggest game of 99 yards and 2 TDs. … Altoona—The Railroaders have scored 80 points and allowed just 59 through 3 games. … Opponents are passing for 94 yards and rushing for 117 per game. … Altoona’s defense has recovered 5 fumbles and intercepted 2 passes. … RB Michael Frisen (31-147, 3) and QB Trent Cornell (10-25-173, 2-3 and 102 rushing yards) are the playmakers on offense.