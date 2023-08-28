TOMAH — There’s a reason Tomah High School football coach Joe Protz continues to feed the ball to his senior running back Logan Rufledt.

“He’s hungry,” Protz said. “Him and his brother Andrew last year got the reward, the ‘Hungry like a Wolf’ award. They work their tails off in the offseason.”

Logan Rufledt is eating whatever is on his plate so far in 2023.

He had 32 carries for 260 yards and four touchdowns in the Timberwolves’ 27-13 win against West Salem — last year’s WIAA Division 3 state runner-up and winner in overtime against Onalaska in Week 1 — on Friday.

His season total of 66 carries and 479 yards after two games already shatters the marks he set last year and puts him just 95 yards shy of surpassing Tomah’s leading rusher last season.

The change hasn’t been entirely on him getting the majority of the Timberwolves’ touches. Logan credits another group — his offensive line — for stepping up during the offseason.

“We’re all buddies so we all have that connection and we’re just going at it,” Logan Rufledt said. “They’ve all been in the weight room grinding every day so that helps give them a boost.”

Among those blocking for Logan is his brother and senior left guard Andrew Rufledt. After only two wins over the previous two seasons, Andrew said the entire team took preseason camp much more seriously.

“Practice has been way harder and more serious,” Andrew Rufledt said. “We’ve put in the work this offseason on and off the field every day. We’ve just turned it up a lot.”

Three of the offensive line starters are seniors. Andrew, Jack Spiers and Jacob Squires anchor an offensive line that includes juniors Aiden Klema and Atlin Steinhoff. Senior tight end Jayden Brieske also helps on the edge.

Of course, size up front helps, top. The offensive line and Brieske have an average height of just under 6-foot-3 and an average weight of 240 pounds.

“They’ve been grinding for three years, some of those guys,” Protz said. “They took a lot of lumps these last couple of years but we’re hungry. They got off the ball, they were physical and this is a big step to where we want to be. It’s just a start, we have a lot of work to do but this is a good start.”

The Timberwolves enter MVC play with their first 2-0 start since 2019 with Logan Rufledt as the hottest running back in the conference, possibly the region and potentially the state. They also might have the most physical and imposing offensive lineman in the MVC come season’s end.

There might not be a standout stat line for the offensive linemen, but they’ve relished seeing Logan dominant through two weeks. Andrew in particular.

“We put in the same work every day all year,” Andrew Rufledt said. “We’ve been working together since we were born. That’s my brother.”

Tomah’s first conference test comes on the road Friday against Baraboo (1-1), last year’s MVC runner-up.