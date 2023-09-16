BARABOO, Wis. — The Central High School football team probably had a bad taste in its mouth all week after a touchdown and two-point conversion in the closing seconds allowed Onalaska to end its unbeaten season last week.

If so, the RiverHawks took that out on Baraboo to the tune of a 44-15 MVC victory on Friday.

Central (4-1, 2-1) scored 28 points in the second quarter and added two touchdowns in the fourth quarter and heads into a home game against Tomah next week with a share of second place in the conference standings.

Junior quarterback Jude Alvarado completed 9 of 15 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns, and senior wide receiver Henry Meyer caught five of those passes for 136 yards and three touchdowns. Meyer also rushed for one of the fourth-quarter scores to give himself a fourth touchdown.

The RiverHawks held the Thunderbirds to 73 rushing yards and scored five straight touchdowns after Baraboo was the first to reach the end zone in the first quarter. Junior running back Gavin Shepard carried 15 times for 57 of Central’s 287 total yards and scored one touchdown.

Alvarado also added a touchdown run to his three TD passes.

Holmen 35, Tomah 32 (4 OT)

TOMAH — Senior Gavin Davis kicked a 26-yard field goal to give the Vikings (1-4, 1-2) their first win of the season and hand the Timberwolves (2-3, 0-3) their third consecutive loss. It was his second field goal of the game.

Senior quarterback Noah Ertz rushed 22 times for 108 yards and two touchdowns as Holmen racked up 327 rushing yards. Blake Goyette added 93 rushing yards on 27 carries, and AJ Alesch gained 87 and scored a touchdown on 15 attempts.

Dalton Thienes also scored a touchdown for Holmen, which also started 0-4 last season before winning its final five regular-season games and earning a WIAA playoff berth.

Tomah scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, and Jackson Steffel’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Alex Boyko forced overtime.

Both teams failed to score in the first two overtimes before exchanging touchdowns and two-point conversions in the third. Ertz scored that touchdown for the Vikings and Connor Granahan scored Tomah’s.