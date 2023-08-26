EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — The Central High School football team scored five touchdowns in the two middle quarters to pull away from a close game and beat Eau Claire Memorial 45-30 in a nonconference game at Carson Park on Friday.

The RiverHawks (2-0) won for the second time in as many weeks, and junior quarterback Jude Alavarado completed three touchdown passes — two to Henry Meyer — to lead the way. Running back Gavin Shepard added 114 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries

Meyer caught a 31-yard scoring pass from Alvarado to open the third quarter, and that was followed by two short touchdown runs by Shepard to give the RiverHawks a 45-14 advantage.

Those touchdowns followed a 33-yard field goal that Alvarado kicked on the final play of the first half.

Medford 52, Onalaska 35

ONALASKA — The Hilltoppers (0-2) gave up 24 points in the third quarter to dig a hole that was too deep to escape.

Evan Anderson caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Adam Skifton to get Onalaska within 28-21 by halftime before the Raiders took over the game. Medford scored three touchdowns and followed each with a two-point conversion in the third for a 52-21 lead they took to the fourth.

Medford rushed for 567 yards and had three players with at least 121. Charlie Gierl had a team-high 184, and Evan Wilkins and Paxton Rothmeier each scored two touchdowns.

Skifton passed for 313 yards while completing 20 of 33 attempts for the Hilltoppers. He threw three touchdown passes to Brodie Mickshl and two to Anderson.

Mickshl had four receptions for 147 yards, and Anderson caught seven for 85. Cameron Cornett carried 12 times for 62 yards.

River Falls 35, Holmen 7

HOLMEN — The Vikings (0-2) gave up 28 points in the second half after keeping the game close through two quarters.

Senior Noah Ertz carried 18 times for a team-high 49 yards and completed 4 of 7 passes for another 53 for Holmen, which had 183 total yards.

The Vikings scored their touchdown on a 34-yard pass from Ertz to Dalton Thienes to cut the River Falls lead to 21-7 in the third quarter. The Wildcats rushed for 272 yards.

Sparta 44, Mauston 13

SPARTA — Senior quarterback Thomas Laufenberg rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two touchdowns as the Spartans (2-0) started a season with two victories for the first time since 2019.

Grant Geier and Reese Ott each caught a long touchdown pass from Laufenberg, who is now responsible for seven touchdowns (four rushing, three passing). Cody Morrow added a 30-yard touchdown run for Sparta.