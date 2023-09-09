TOMAH — The Sparta High School football team needed to bounce back from a loss while playing its biggest rival on Friday, and the Spartans used a big defensive play at the end of regulation to do it.

Tomah (2-2, 0-2) went for the win after Eli Brown's 20-yard touchdown pass with 15 seconds cut a Sparta lead to one point, but the Spartans stopped the two-point attempt a yard short of the end zone for a 21-20 victory.

Sparta (3-1, 1-1) pulled away from a tie game with two touchdowns in the third quarter, and that gave them just enough to hold off a 185-yard rushing performance by Logan Rufledt.

Rufledt scored on a 40-yard run in the fourth quarter to get Tomah within a touchdown, and Steffl’s TD pass to Brown was his second of the game. Steffel also completed a scoring pass to Owen Buckendahl in the first quarter and passed for 87 yards

Senior Thomas Laufenberg had a 67-yard touchdown pass to Grant Geier in the first quarter and had a 4-yard scoring run to give the Spartans a 21-7 lead before halftime.

Junior Brennan Otten provided the middle touchdown with a 97-yard kickoff return to put the Spartans in the lead for good.

Baraboo 23, Holmen 14

HOLMEN — The Vikings (0-4, 0-2) fell behind early and couldn’t catch up against the Thunderbirds (3-1, 2-0), who share the conference lead with Logan and Onalaska.

Baraboo scored the first 17 points before Holmen put together two touchdown drives in the third quarter. AJ Alesch caught an 11-yard touchdown pass from Noah Ertz, and Ertz followed that up with a touchdown run of his own to get Holmen within 17-14.

Baraboo kicked two fourth-quarter field goals to finish off the victory.

Ertz finished with 60 rushing yards in 13 carries and completed 2 of 7 passes for another 42.