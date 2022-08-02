WATCH NOW: Olson hopes to further develop Central football culture

The first practice of the season already feels big for most team, but the Central High School football team’s first practice Tuesday was big in terms of turnout.

The RiverHawks began their season with what second-year coach Mitch Olson said was one of their biggest turnouts of potential players in years.

“It’s was a great first day,” Olson said. “There’s a lot of excitement. This is the biggest number of kids we’ve had here in a long time, about 100 kids. The kids are energetic about being here, love playing football and I’m excited to coach them.”

The RiverHawks will not only have plenty of new faces but over two dozen seniors. A huge contingency of upperclassman gives Olson comfort in further developing his program into a nurturing environment.

“The nice thing we have is our players coming back are really high character kids,” Olson said. “We have a great culture and great leadership in our program right now. The culture they’ve established is something we’re maintaining…We’re going to be good at playing hard and we’re going to do things the right way.”

On the field, Olson’s team delivered results in his first year as their leader. Following a 4-1 spring schedule, Central went 7-3 and reached the WIAA Division 2 playoffs. Olson expects his team to be similarly balanced to last year when four of their seven wins were by a margin of 22 points or more.

“We’re going to play sound defense,” Olson said. “Kids are going to be in position to make plays. Offensively, we’re still going to have some explosive athletes. We’ve got a good quarterback and some great receivers coming back.”

Senior quarterback Mason Elston is among the group that feels he is in a position to lead now that he is in line to take on a big role in the team as probable starter. Olson said Elston — who also plays baseball — is a great thrower and could have started for some teams last year.

Elston not only spent the offseason developing his game but trying to improve himself as a leader.

“Just staying calm,” Elston said. “It’s staying posed and being a leader and keeping my chin level the same, never getting too high or too low. It’s about helping my teammates stay at the same level. I need to take a leadership role and make sure we stay steady.”

Elston and a few others — like senior defensive back and wide receiver Boston Brindley — worked out as a group in the days prior to opening practice in hopes of knocking off some rust.

“It’s a great feeling,” Brindley said. “I’ve been really excited. I’ve been catching balls, running routes and playing defense the last couple of days before hand just to get a feel for it again. It’s good to be back out here.”

Brindley is one of the returning defensive leaders for the RiverHawks, nabbing seven interceptions last season. While the lead ball hawk was out on the field Tuesday, last season’s leading tackler — senior linebacker Jeff Paulson — was not.

Paulson suffered an ACL tear during the offseason and will be restricted to the sidelines. Olson said Paulson will help coach up his fellow linebackers, hoping they can help teach whoever will fill his space in the lineup.

“We’re going to miss him a lot,” Olson said. “From a skill and talent standpoint, there is no replacing him. He was probably going to be a scholarship football player but we’ve still got a lot of other kids who will step up and take the job.”

Central opens their season on the road in just over two weeks. The RiverHawks will visit Eau Claire North on Aug. 19 for a game at Carson Park.