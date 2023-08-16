WEST SALEM — The players suiting up to play football for West Salem High School understand the perception they fill to those outside the program.

The Panthers played in last season’s WIAA Division 3 championship game at Camp Randall Stadium.

They didn’t beat Monroe in the title game, but they closed out the regular season by beating Aquinas — the Division 5 state champ — for the Coulee Conference championship and easily eliminating a then-unbeaten Onalaska in the state semifinals.

West Salem had a season to remember in just about every single boys and girls sport — four team state qualifiers (three second-place finishes) and three other sectional finalists — but the boys sports were dominated by seniors.

So, where do the Panthers stand after heavy graduation losses in football? With confidence in the ability of those on the roster and nothing to lose.

“Everyone is talking about all the people we lost,” senior Abram Lassen said. “But we have the same mentality that we had last year about working hard and getting better each day.”

It’s hard to watch a practice — games will be no different — and not see Brett McConkey, Luke Noel, Brennan Kennedy, Kellen Wright, Andy Johnson, Chris Calico and others anywhere on the field.

That senior group took West Salem to the biggest game of the season, but they also did much more than some may think for the team that takes the field this fall.

The Panthers were so dominant that plenty of the players taking over crucial roles this season already have more experience than many may think.

“We credit this to the guys that graduated, but it wasn’t just that we got to play in some of the games,” junior quarterback Luke Baginski said. “Going as far as we did, we had five more weeks of practices and got to see Camp Randall and what that’s like.

“It feels like we’re experienced.”

Baginski steps into a pivotal role that is responsible for initiating the offense. West Salem has traditionally had quarterbacks who can thrive as a dual threat.

“We saw so much skill set from him last year in JV football,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “I think his understanding of what we’re trying to do after the extra practice time has increased, but he also dealt with an injury last year.

“He’s been a great leader already this summer, and we like what we see. His grasp of the offense right now is ahead of the curve.”

Baginski only attempted four passes but completed three of them as a sophomore. He also rushed 11 times for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Senior Sam Stenberg has starting experience on the offensive line, and Lassen will play a bigger role offensively than he did last season.

Jehn believes the offensive line can become a strength, and he’s excited about what the offense can potentially do with Lassen.

“We just got done with a defensive session, and I tell you his speed and physicality there stood out,” Jehn said of Lassen. “We also see that on the offensive side of the ball. I think he can play in the backfield, and we can get him the ball in some of our jet-sweep packages.

“He worked a lot with Luke on timing for passing routes this summer, too. We moved him a bit sometimes to get him the ball last year, and I think that’s something we have to key in on that with a couple guys we think can be pretty special.”

Senior wideout Cole Everson, junior wideout Carter Pontius and senior wideout Tamarrein Henderson — back after one season away from the team — are candidates for spots like that.

“Everson made some plays, and Pontius really came on for us late in the playoff run,” Jehn said. “Pontius really came on as a route runner and physical blocker, and Tamarrein has done a really nice job in camp so far.”

A defense that had three shutouts and held six opponents to eight points or less will also need work, but success on that side of the ball is a tradition for the program.

Linebackers Trevor Arentz and Logan O”Brien and defensive back Brett Plomedahl made the biggest impacts last year. Arentz tied for third on the team with eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage, and O’Brien and Plomedahl combined for three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

“We had a lot of (forced) turnovers last year, and I think we have to keep doing what we’ve been doing,” Arentz said. “We have to bring energy, effort, teamwork and the belief that we can do that.”