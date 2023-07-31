The Aquinas High School football team, which has won two straight WIAA Division 5 state championships, will join their peers by holding its first official practice of the season Tuesday morning.

Teams from throughout the state will meet on Tuesday — some once, some twice — to begin the 2023 season. Aquinas, Central and Logan will all be on practice field during the morning hours, and Logan will add a two-hour session later in the day.

The Blugolds have won all 16 Coulee Conference games since joining the returning conference prior to the 2020 season. They move forward without standout players like quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, but Tom Lee expects a competitive team to challenge at the top of the Coulee.

Senior Shane Willenbring will lead what could be a very good offensive line for running backs like senior David Malin and junior Kyle White.

The RiverHawks and Rangers finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the MVC a year ago and will try to move up the standings.

Junior Gavin Shepard led Central in rushing and senior linebacker Antoine Hardy returns as its top tackler. Senior quarterback Johnny Leaver is back to lead Logan, along with senior wide receiver Nick Joley and junior linebacker Bradley Check.

Onalaska is the defending MVC champion after advancing to the Division 3 semifinals last season, and West Salem — last year’s Division 3 state runner-up — will look to some younger players to step forward in the attempt to challenge the Blugolds in the Coulee.

Watch for coverage from the first day of football practice at lacrossetribune.com Tuesday evening.