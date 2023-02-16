The Aquinas High School girls basketball team made sure its ninth consecutive MVC championship season ended with another clean record on Thursday.

The Blugolds, who are ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press, ran their conference winning streak to 90 games with a 78-18 victory over Logan at the Reinhart Athletic Complex.

Aquinas (23-1, 12-0) completed its seventh unbeaten conference season in a row by winning its 22nd game in a row.

Senior Macy Donarski had 15 points, 10 assists and seven steals for the Blugolds, who led 47-12 by halftime and held the Rangers (8-16, 4-8) to six second-half points.

Freshman Sammy Davis hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored a team-high 18 points for the Blugolds, who also received four 3-pointers apiece from Autumn Passehl and Maddie Murphy.

Murphy scored 15 points and Passehl 14, while senior teammate Barcha Hnizdilova had 10 points, eight rebounds and seven steals as Aquinas played its final regular-season game.

Coulee

West Salem 65, Arcadia 40

WEST SALEM – The Panthers, who are ranked sixth in Division 3 by The Associated Press, put the finishing touch on an unbeaten conference championship.

Sophomore Megan Johnson scored 12 of her team-high 21 points in the first half as West Salem (22-2, 12-0) completed its season sweep of the Raiders (8-16, 6-6).

Senior Anna McConkey added 18 points and scored 13 of them in the second half for the Panthers, who have won the Coulee three straight years and have a 31-2 conference record during that stretch.

Breah Golden scored 16 points and Casidi Pehler 11 for Arcadia.

Westby 61, Black River Falls 18

WESTBY – The second-place Norsemen (21-4, 10-2) took care of the Tigers (1-22, 1-11) by outsourcing them 42-8 in the first half.

Senior Jayda Berg scored 16 points to lead a team effort that included nine scorers. Aubrey Jothen added 13 points and teammate Hanna Neson 10 for Westby.

Onalaska Luther 61, G-E-T 24

ONALASKA – The Knights (11-13, 8-4) nailed down third place by topping the Red Hawks (4-19, 4-8).

Senior Hannah Matzke scored 23 points and had 15 of them while Luther outscored G-E-T 39-5 in the second half. Macie Neumeister made two 3-pointers and added 16 points for the Knights, who closed out the regular season with five wins in seven games.