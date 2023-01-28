Girls basketball: Balanced Caledonia girls having big season

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — It’s no secret that the Caledonia High School girls basketball team’s 2021-22 season was a bit of a disappointment.

And while last season has nothing to do with this one in the big picture, the momentum provided for a long list of returning players has helped maintain a laser focus on what the Warriors are doing this winter.

“We felt we underachieved last year,” Caledonia coach Scott Sorenson said after Thursday night’s impressive 63-41 Three Rivers Conference victory over La Crescent-Hokah. “You see that they have the words ‘Locked In’ on their shirts. They want to be here and get this done.

“They are more focused.”

Caledonia tackled last season’s schedule with a group of seasoned juniors with high expectations and posted a 17-11 record.

Those juniors are now seniors and the urgency that accompanies that fact has played a role in the Warriors’ 16-3 performance this season. Caledonia is also a perfect 10-0 in the TRC and has won nine of 10 heading into the final six games of the regular season.

The victory over the Lancers was a prime example of why this team has played so well. It wasn’t perfectly played, but it showed that balance and depth can lead to plenty of success.

Senior Ava Privet has scored more than 1,000 points in her career and committed to Division II Upper Iowa University in October. She scored just four points against La Crescent-Hokah but it didn’t stop the team from posting a one-sided victory.

Sorenson and his staff know that Privet will, more often than not, play a major factor for the Warriors. But with the cast that surrounds her, she doesn’t have to do that every single night.

Senior Alexis Schroeder can light an opponent up from the 3-point line, and she isn’t the only one. The Warriors made six first-half 3-pointers against the Lancers, and Schroeder knocked down three of them before hitting a fourth early in the second half.

Privet can shoot from the perimeter, and so can senior Paige Klug and freshman Aubrie Klug.

The Warriors have a roster filled with shooters, and it felt like no one was uncomfortable letting the ball fly from the 3-point line on Thursday. Caledonia has scored at least 70 points in a game six times and usually does that with balanced scoring set up by good ball movement.

Senior Jovial King and sophomore Josie Foster also provide some interior scoring punch to complement the perimeter baskets. Foster got to the basket regularly against La Crescent-Hokah.

“We all really try to get our teammates shots first,” Schroeder said. “We really trust our teammates because we’ve seen them in the gym and we see them get shots up.”

Schroeder is a link to the last Caledonia girls team to qualify for the MSHSL state tournament. She played in all three Class AA games for the Warriors as they beat Proctor and Roseau before falling to Minnehaha Academy in the 2019 championship game. Schroeder averaged 12 minutes per game and scored seven points as a contributor for a team led by current Upper Iowa standout Katie Tornstrom.

“She was there with us as an eighth-grader with the state-tournament team,” Sorenson said of Schroeder. “She gives us leadership and her ability to knock down shots.

“She understands she isn’t always our first or second option, but when she gets going, she can light it up.”

While the offensive possibilities that exist are exciting, both players and coach believe what has been making the difference lately is defense. The Warriors have allowed 34 points per game during a three-game winning streak that followed an 81-59 loss to Stewartville (16-2) in the HVL/TRC Challenge in Rochester last Saturday.

“We’ve really been picking up our defense and focusing on that lately,” said Privet, whose team has been defeated by three opponents with a combined record of 46-7. “Our team chemistry is also off the charts. We’ve been playing together since we were young, and we’re just trying to play our game.

“Coaches trust us out there, so that helps.”