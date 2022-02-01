Girls basketball commentary: Winona Cotter outworks La Crosse Aquinas in upset victory

Coach Dave Donarski schedules games like this with the expectation of seeing his Aquinas High School girls basketball team challenged.

Winona Cotter on Tuesday night was just the latest in a long line of stellar nonconference opponents to match up with the Blugolds this season.

Aquinas coaches and players are good about picking out pieces from these kinds of games and emphasizing something about them to become a better team, but the 51-42 defeat the Blugolds took on the chin this time around was a tough one to accept.

"The effort that Cotter played with is something we can aspire to," Aquinas junior point guard Macy Donarski said. "Never do we ever say that the team we just played played harder than us, but I think we saw that tonight."

Playing harder than Aquinas hasn't been easy to do in years, but Cotter did it. The Ramblers were the ones getting to loose basketballs, getting their hands on passes around the perimeter and in the lane and fighting their way to timely offensive rebounds.

Those are hallmarks for the Blugolds, who lost at the Reinhart Athletic Complex for the first time since Feb. 27, 2016 and had a 63-game win streak there snapped.

"What we did tonight was pretty special," said Cotter coach Pat Bowlin, whose team held the Blugolds to five field goals indie the 3-point line. "To beat them on their home floor by nine points is really hard to do.

"To hold them to 42 points, that’s incredible. That’s defense. We did it all night long, we played 36 minutes of great basketball."

Aquinas (14-4), which is ranked fifth in Division 4 by The Associated Press, never had a lead. Sera Speltz and Allyssa Williams made 3-pointers to open the game, and Cotter was off to the races.

Two Macy Donarski free throws with 14 minutes, 1 second on the clock cut the Cotter lead to 10-9, but the Ramblers scored the next nine and led comfortably until Jacy Weisbrod made what could have been her toughest attempt at a 3-pointer all night.

The problem was that it was the first of her shots to fall, and nearly 17 minutes had run off the clock. Weisbrod, who entered the game making 47.3% of her long-range attempts this season (70 of 148), had to work hard for open looks but found them.

She made just 3 of 15 against the Ramblers, scored nine points and never found her touch.

But that first one had Aquinas with 31-28 heading to halftime and the chance to turn things around after a half filled with missed open shots from all over the floor, missed free throws and a defense that wasn't closing quick enough on the perimeter.

A three-point deficit after a three-point first half by Weisbrod? The Blugolds could certainly recover.

They didn't.

Any burst the Blugolds, who were led by Macy Donarski's 15 points and the 1,000th of her career, could put together was answered and stopped in its tracks from starting a run.

Weisbrod hit her second 3-pointer to get Aquinas within 41-34 with 5:56 left, but Sofia Sandcork countered by scoring in the lane.

Danica Silcox made a fantastic drive to the basket, was fouled and hit the free throw to cut the Cotter lead to 43-37 with 5:29 left. Sandcork again had the answer with a shot under the basket.

"They only scored 20 points in the second half, but those were almost all on high-percentage layups," Dave Donarski said. "That's just a killer."

Weisbrod said missing some early shots got into her head. She credited the Cotter defense for making life tough on her but didn't shed the responsibility of the missed attempts.

"That's something I need to get better at," Weisbrod said. "It's frustrating that it got into my head, and the coaches and my teammates are counting on my to hit those shots.

"It didn't happen tonight, and I can't let that affect me mentally."

Weisbrod, who will play basketball at Division I Northern Colorado, has made 281 3-pointers during her storied career. She will bounce back, and so will her team.

Up next is Logan on Friday and the chance to push its MVC winning streak to 86 games. More importantly, the Rangers represent an opportunity for the Blugolds to clear the slate and show what they can do.

None of them likely walked out of the school Tuesday night thinking that can't be done. None of them will likely let another team work harder than them again, either.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.