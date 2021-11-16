Girls basketball: Holmen, West Salem, Westby open season with victories

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School girls basketball team opened its season with a 52-47 nonconference win over Chippewa Falls on Tuesday.

The Vikings led for good after going ahead 9-7 and were led by 13 points apiece from senior Kelsie Reibel and sophomore Sydney Valiska. Holmen made seven 3-pointers, and Reibel made three of them.

Valiska scored eight points in the first half to get Holmen out to a 28-17 lead. The Vikings made 11 second-half free throws to maintain the lead.

Senior Marissa Baker scored six of her eight points in the second half for Holmen, which also received seven points — all in the first half — from freshman Danika Rebhahn.

Menomonie 57, Central 44

Brittney Mislivecek scored a game-high 28 points, but the RiverHawks (0-1) dropped their season opener.

Lily Wehrs added 11 points for Central, which trailed 33-17 at the half.

West Salem 70, Sparta 41

SPARTA — Senior Taneea Henderson made her Panthers debut by scoring 16 points and leading the team to a 33-11 lead by halftime. Henderson, a transfer from Sparta, also made two 3-pointers.

Junior Anna McConkey added 13 points and Jen Norman, Ally Gilster and Megan Johnson eight apiece for West Salem.

West Salem had 15 steals, shot 45% from the floor and 33% from 3-point range.

Emma Blackdeer led the Spartans (0-1) with 10 points, while Macey Oswald and Abby Schell added seven apiece.

Westby 48, Melrose-Mindoro 35

WESTBY — Denali Hueber had 12 points to lead the Norsemen (1-0) to a season-opening win.

Lilly Radcliffe (14) and Jillian Streetman (10) each had double-digit points for the Mustangs (0-1).

La Farge 70, Brookwood 28

LA FARGE, Wis. — Khyla Carey made a pair of 3-pointers — one in each half — for her six points to lead the Falcons (0-1), who trailed 42-10 at half.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0