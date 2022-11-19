Girls basketball: Macy Donarski's 26 points lead Blugolds to win

BEAVER DAM, Wis. -- The Aquinas High School girls basketball team started its season Saturday with a 76-38 nonconference win over Kewaskum at an invitational hosted by Beaver Dam.

Senior and University of Montana commit Macy Donarski scored 26 points to go with eight steals and five assists to lead the Blugolds to a a win over a team that won 23 games last season and lost just one of its top six scorers.

Senior Autumn Passehl made five of the Blugolds' 12 3-pointers and wound up with 17 points, while senior Shea Bahr hit four 3s and scored 15 points.to go with five rebounds.

Freshman Sammy Davis made her Aquinas debut and scored 14 points to go with a team-high nine rebounds. She also had five steals.