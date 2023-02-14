HOLMEN – The Holmen High School girls basketball team put together a strong second half to clinch second place in the MVC on Tuesday.

The Vikings outscored Logan by 20 points in the second half on their way to a 57-34 victory at the Bernie L. Ferry Fieldhouse.

The win helped Holmen (14-10, 8-4) emerge from a multi-team race to place second in the conference standings for their best finish since a runner-up performance during the 2015-16 season.

Holmen outscored Logan 31-11 after halftime and started the second half with a 23-4 run.

Senior Gabby Powell scored a team-high 15 points for the Vikings, while freshman Macy Kline added 10. Junior Izzy Jahr and sophomore Danika Rebhahn added nine apiece.

Junior Aaliyah Hamilton led Logan with 11 points.

Central 68, Sparta 53

The RiverHawks (11-13, 7-5) ended their regular season on a high note, defeating the Spartans (5-19, 0-12) at home.

Senior guard Brittney Mislivecek had a game-high 30 points while freshman guard Alahnna Simpson finished with 12, all coming in the second half. Central is now off until next Friday when they host River Falls in the WIAA Division 2 regional.

Onalaska 47, Tomah 28

TOMAH — The Hilltoppers (12-10, 7-5) were hot out the gate against the Timberwolves (10-14, 4-8), amassing a 22-point lead at halftime.

Senior guard Ava Breidenbach had a team-high 15 points for Onalaska, followed by 12 from junior forward Sidney Fillbach. Tomah was led by senior guard Brin Neumann with nine.

Coulee

West Salem 74, Viroqua 28

VIROQUA – The Panthers (21-2, 11-0) clinched the conference championship outright with a one-sided victory over the Blackhawks (4-19, 1-11).

Sophomore Megan Johnson scored a team-high 17 points for West Salem, which is ranked sixth in Division 3 by The Associated Press. Senior Anna McConkey added 13, and freshman Addy Ferguson hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 off the bench for the Panthers.

Senior Zoey Clark had 11 to lead Viroqua.

Onalaska Luther 63, Arcadia 43

ARCADIA – Senior Hannah Matzke reached the 1,000-point mark during her career with the Knights (10-13, 7-4), who maintained sole possession of third place.

Matzke scored a game-high 26 points and helped Luther win for the fourth time in six games.

Teammate Allie Zittel made two 3-pointers and added 16 points and Macie Neumeister 12 for the Knights.

Senior Breah Golden scored 20 and Casidi Pehler 13 for the Raiders.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 57, Brookwood 22

ONTARIO – The Cardinals won their ninth consecutive conference championship by blowing out the Falcons.

Nine players scored for Bangor, which was led by senior Nora Tucker’s 15 points. Tucker made one 3-pointer in the first half and scored eight points in the second.

Gabby Schroeder added nine points and Aubrey Langrehr and sophomore Anna Fronk added eight apiece for the Cardinals (18-5, 13-1).

Cashton 49, Wonewoc-Center 42

WONEWOC, Wis. – The Eagles (14-10, 8-6) used 26 points from senior Braylee Hyatt to take down the Wolves.

Sydney Helgerson added 14 points for fourth-place Cashton, which closed out its regular season.

Dairyland

Alma Center Lincoln 67, Blair-Taylor 65

BLAIR — Entering as the top-ranked team in Division 5 by the recent AP poll, The Wildcats (22-1, 9-0) suffered their first loss of the season to one-loss Alma Center Lincoln.

Blair-Taylor plays once more Thursday against Augusta before an eight-day rest until its playoff opener.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 63, Rushford-Peterson 48

CALEDONIA, Minn. – The Warriors (21-3, 14-0) completed an unbeaten conference season and won their eighth game in a row by outsourcing the Trojans by 18 points in the second half.

Ava Privet scored a team-high 15 points and made three 3-pointers. Teammate Jovial King added 14 points.