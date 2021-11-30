Girls basketball roundup: Onalaska wins third straight game

ARCADIA — Junior Ava Breindenbach made six of eight 3-pointers and scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Onalaska High School girls basketball team to a 61-31 nonconference victory over Arcadia on Tuesday.

Breidenbach made all five 3-pointers she attempted during Onalaska’s 40-point second half, and the Hilltoppers held Arcadia’s top two scorers — Autumn Passehl and Breah Golden — to a combined 11 points.

Golden scored all 11 of those as Passehl struggled through a scoreless game with senior Emma Breidenbach defending her. Anna Skemp guarded Golden and allowed just five of those 11 points before the margin got out of control.

Sidney Fillbach added 12 points and eight rebounds, and Skemp had six points, six rebounds and eight assists for the Hilltoppers.

West Salem 65, Richland Center 45

WEST SALEM — Senior Ella Jordan’s 15 points led the Panthers (4-0), who outscored the Hornets by nine in the first half and 11 in the second.

Jordan made three of West Salem’s 10 3-pointers and was backed up by double-figure scoring from three teammates.

Freshman Megan Johnson added 12 points, senior Taneea Henderson 11 and junior Anna McConkey had 10 for the Panthers, who have won every game by at least 10 points and host Onalaska Luther in a Coulee Conference opener on Friday.

Onalaska Luther 53, Tomah 40

TOMAH — The Knights (1-2) outscored the Timberwolves by 11 points in the second half to pick up their first win of the season.

Senior Rachel Koenig, a 6-foot-2 forward committed to Division II Bemidji State, had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead Luther. Senior Brianna Zenke also scored 14, grabbed six rebounds and went 6-for-9 on free throws for the Knights.

Senior Sarah Yonkovich scored 11 and had four rebounds — all on the offensive end — for Luther, while Lauren Noth scored a team-high 21 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for Tomah (1-3).

Sparta 39, Baraboo 33

SPARTA — The Spartans (3-2) won for the third time in four games.

Senior Malory Russ led the way with 14 points and eight rebounds, while junior Macey Oswald added seven points and five rebounds for Sparta.

Altoona 64, G-E-T 51

GALESVILLE — The Red Hawks (1-3) were outscored by 11 points in the second half.

Senior Lindsey Lettner scored 11 of her team-high 15 points in the first half for G-E-T, which also received nine points apiece from Kayli Bratberg and Emily Nelson.

Boscobel 73, De Soto 49

BOSCOBEL, Wis. — Senior Jenna Gianoli scored 19 points, and senior Camryn Venner added 11 for the Pirates (0-2) in a game they trailed 41-23 by halftime.

Westby 40, Cashton 27

CASHTON — The Norsemen (3-1) won their second straight game and dropped the Eagles to 1-2.

Viroqua 45, Brookwood 35

VIROQUA — The Blackhawks (1-3) won for the first time this season.

Prairie du Chien 69, Decorah 50

DECORAH, Iowa — The Blackhawks improved to 2-1.

Lake City 67, La Crescent-Hokah 46

LAKE CITY, Minn. — The Lancers (0-1) lost their first game of the season.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 65, Eleva-Strum 41

STRUM, Wis. — Junior Lindsay Steien had 31 points, nine steals and six assists for the Wildcats (2-1, 1-0) in a win over the Cardinals.

Junior Abby Thompson added 19 points, seven assists and six steals, while junior Kierstyn Kindschy grabbed a team-high 12 rebounds.

Melrose-Mindoro 54, Whitehall 41

WHITEHALL, Wis. — Junior Lilly Radcliffe scored a game-high 18 points for the Mustangs (1-3, 1-0), who outscored the Norse 36-17 after facing a six-point halftime deficit.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 68, Rushford-Peterson 30

CALEDONIA — Junior Paige Klug made three 3-pointers and scored a team-high 16 points for the Warriors, who led 40-18 at the half and had 11 players score.

Junior Alexis Schroeder also made three of Caledonia’s nine 3-pointers and added 10 points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0