Girls high school sports roundup: Holmen knocks off Waunakee in regional semifinals

HOLMEN —The seventh-seeded Holmen High School softball team put itself through to the next round of the WIAA Division 1 regionals with a 6-2 win over 10th-seeded Waunakee on Tuesday.

After the visiting Warriors scored two runs in the first inning, the Vikings tied the semifinal in the bottom of the second. Senior Ellie Kline, who finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, had an RBI triple to give Holmen the lead in the fourth.

Maria Jacobson finished with two RBI, including a single that brought home the second run of the fourth. Pitcher Rayna Hendrickson only gave up one earned run and shut out the Warriors after the first inning.

The Vikings (16-7) have now won six of their last seven games and play a regional final against second-seed Monona Grove, which has lost three of its past four.

SOFTBALL

WIAA regional semifinals

Division 1

Baraboo 9, Onalaska 6

BARABOO, Wis. — A five-run rally in the sixth inning helped eight-seeded Baraboo advance to the Division 1 regional finals with a win over the ninth-seeded Hilltoppers (8-14) despite being out-hit 13-7.

Baraboo senior Caroline Lewison (1 for 4) recorded two RBI while junior right fielder Mackenzie Klemm (2 for 3) led the team in hits while scoring two runs. Sophomore pitcher Sage Mahoney pitched the final 2⅓ innings, including the top of the seventh to secure the win.

Senior pitcher Ava Smith (3 for 4) led the Hilltoppers at the plate with a double and three RBI.

Tomah 6, Madison East 0

The fourth-seeded Timberwolves shut out the 13th-seeded Madison East to advance to a Thursday meeting with the fifth-seeded Madison Memorial.

Division 2

Logan 5, Platteville 4

The fourth-seeded Rangers (13-7) scored twice in the bottom of the sixth inning and survived the yielding of a run in the seventh to advance to a championship game at top-seeded Mount Horeb on Thursday.

Molly Erickson started the important two-run rally with a one-out single. Brooklyn Reynolds followed with a double to put runners on second and third before Lydia Voss brought them both home on another double.

Jazzy Davis hit a solo home run for Logan, which also received doubles from Kamryann Korish and Adrianna Lien to go with those hit by Reynolds and Voss. Voss drove in three runs, and Jojo Davis struck out six while pitching a complete-game six-hitter.

Portage 11, West Salem 1 (6)

PORTAGE, Wis. — The sixth-seeded Panthers (7-14) had their season ended by the third-seeded Warriors.

West Salem managed just one hit and made four errors.

Hayward 10, Black River Falls 0 (6)

HAYWARD — The second-seed Hayward beat the seventh-seeded Tigers in six innings.

Division 3

Westby 7, Aquinas 3

WESTBY — The fourth-seed Norsemen got out to an early lead against the fifth-seeded Blugolds and held on to it to advance to the next round.

Westby scored three runs in the first and second innings. The Norsemen were led by a solid pitching performance by Jayda Berg, who finished with 13 strikeouts while not giving up a walk over seven innings.

Ella Johnson and Kennedy Brueggen each went 3 for 4. Johnson recorded three RBI while Brueggen had a double, a triple and a stolen base.

The Norsemen will face the one-seed River Valley on the road Thursday.

Prairie du Chien 8, Viroqua 3

The third-seeded Prairie du Chien handled the sixth-seeded Viroqua in the battle of the Blackhawks. Prairie du Chien will visit second-seeded Dodgeville on Thursday in the regional final.

Division 4

Bangor 9, Brookwood 0

BANGOR — The top-seeded Cardinals (15-2) shut out their conference rivals — the Falcons — to advance in the Division 4 bracket.

Junior Nora Tucker went a perfect 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBI. Junior outfielder Emma Fortier (2 for 3) led the team in runs and RBI with three each.

The Falcons managed eight hits, but never scored a run on senior pitcher Aliyah Langrehr in her eight-strikeout performance.

Bangor will host the fifth-seeded Onalaska Luther on Thursday.

Cochrane-Fountain City 11, Melrose-Mindoro 5

MELROSE — Entering the seventh inning trailing by three runs, the sixth-seeded Pirates (12-14) scored nine to take the lead and upset the third-seeded Mustangs.

Senior Ava Schmitt went 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI while sophomore shortstop and leadoff hitter Emma Mann (2 for 5) scored four runs.

Mustangs junior Kaitlynn Severson (2 for 3) hit a home run and recorded three RBI.

The Pirates next game will be against another underdog team on a hot streak in the seventh-seeded Osseo-Fairchild, who beat second-seed Loyal/Greenwood 18-14.

Onalaska Luther 8, Cashton 1

CASHTON — The fifth-seeded visiting Knights defeated the fourth-seed Eagles to secure a spot in the regional final. The Knights will try and knock off the top-seeded Bangor.

Division 5

Blair-Taylor 15, North Crawford 0 (3)

BLAIR — The Wildcats (26-0), who are ranked first by state coaches, took care of the Trojans in three innings to advance to a regional final.

Abby Thompson struck out eight and allowed one hit — a single — while throwing just 41 pitches. Junior Lindsay Steien went 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs scored and three RBI.

Lexi Lofgren was 2 for 2 with two runs scored and two RBI for the Wildcats, who host fourth-seeded Independence/Gilmanton on Thursday.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC round-robin tournament

Sparta 9, Aquinas 5

SPARTA — Malory Russ had seven goals and an assist to lead the Spartans past the Blugolds at home.

Aquinas got on the board early with a goal by Finley Harkness — who finished with two goals — five minutes into the contest. Russ tied the game in the seventh minute and gave them the lead at 15:37 in the first half. Russ completed the hat trick with a minute to go before halftime off an assist by Chloe Allen.

Maddi Schauf had the two other Sparta goals. Junior goalkeeper Claire Pribbernow had 18 saves for the Spartans.

Onalaska 3, Central 2

Senior Kiya Bronston scored two goals while senior Emma Breidenbach recorded two assists in the Hilltoppers' second win over the RiverHawks this season.

Amaya Thesing had the Hilltoppers first goal of the game and assisted on the deciding third goal by Bronston. Goalkeeper Summer Nicolai had eight saves.

Kate Heiderscheit and Greta Knapp were the goal scorers for the RiverHawks while goalkeeper Ella Lysne had three saves.

Tomah 12, Logan 0

The Timberwolves’ dozen goals were plenty to beat the Rangers.

Nonconference

Holmen 3, West Salem 1

Kayla Allen had two goals while Nora Lee added another for the Vikings in a victory over the Panthers.

