Girls high school sports roundup: Steien keeps Blair-Taylor basketball team rolling

GILMANTON, Wis. — The Blair-Taylor High School girls basketball team put together their fourth consecutive victory behind double-figure scoring from three plauers on Tuesday,

Junior Lindsay Steien scored 18 points, while Abby Thompson added 12 and Kierstyn Kindschy 10 as the Wildcats improved to 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the Dairyland Conference. Steien is averaging 27.2 points per game.

Blair-Taylor, which is ranked sixth in Division 5 by The Associated Press, hasn't lost since a setback at the hands of second-ranked Bangor and hosts Alma Center Lincoln on Friday before traveling to play at Brookwood on Saturday.

Melrose-Mindoro 52, Independence 40

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Lilly Radcliffe scored a game-high 24 points to help the Mustangs (5-9, 3-3) snap a two-game skid.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 61, Wonewoc-Center 37

BANGOR — The first-place Cardinals (12-0, 6-0), who are ranked second in Division 5 by The Associated Press, built a 42-16 lead by halftime.

Freshman Anna Fronk led Bangor with 15 points and made three 3-pointers. Senior Taylor Jacobson added 12 points and junior Nora Tucker 11 for the Cardinals.

Ridge and Valley

La Farge 57, De Soto 33

DE SOTO — The Pirates (3-8, 2-3) had a two-game winning streak come to an end.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 67, Lewiston-Altura 45

LEWISTON, Minn. — Alexis Schroeder made five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 19 points for the Warriors, who have won five in a row.

Josie Foster added 14 points for Caledonia (9-5, 5-2), while Ava Privet made three 3s and had 12 points.

The Warriors, who led 44-28 at the half, made nine 3s as a team.

Nonconference

Westby 56, Holmen 36

WESTBY — Aubrey Jothen and Hanna Nelson scored 10 points apiece to help the Norsemen win their third in a row.

Jayda Berg and Finley Konrad each added nine points for Westby (8-5), which led 21-14 at the half.

Sydney Valiska made three 3-pointers and finished with 14 points, but the Vikings (4-10) lost their fourth in a row.

Reedsburg 86, Logan 32

The Rangers lost their fourth straight as they dropped to 4-6.

Prairie du Chien 56, Onalaska 26

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The Hilltoppers (6-9) were held to 12 points in the first half and turned the ball over 33 times against the Blackhawks (12-1), who are ranked third in Division 3.

Makenna Forde scored 18 points to lead Prairie du Chien in its 11th straight victory. Wisconsin commit Lily Krahn scored seven.

Anna Skemp and Sidney Fillbach scored six points apiece for Onalaska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0