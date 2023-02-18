WESTBY — The West Salem co-op gymnastics team broke three program records on the way to winning the Coulee Conference meet on Friday.

The Panthers established a new high team score of 141.6 and reached it with record-breaking performances on the balance beam (36.5) and floor exercise (37.575).

West Salem’s score was comfortably ahead of second-place Viroqua (136.025) and the third-place G-E-T co-op (134.275).

West Salem had three of the top six finishers in the all-around, with Taliya Michlig second (36.75), Natalie Peterson fifth (34.775) and Kennedy Garbers sixth (34.275). Michlig tied for first place on the uneven bars (9.1), was second on the floor exercise (9.65) and was third on the vault (8.95).

Peterson’s best individual event was a runner-up performance on the balance beam (9.4), and Garbers highlighted her evening with a fifth place on the floor exercise (9.45).

Hailey Ives also gave the Panthers a win on the balance beam with her score of 9.6.

Viroqua’s Isabell Korn was the all-around winner (36.775), and teammate Morgan Siekert placed third (36.65). G-E-T’s Abby Miller was fourth (36.425).

Korn won the vault (9.05) and tied Michlig for the win on the uneven bars. She was also third on the floor exercise (9.625). Siekert won the floor exercise (9.7), and Miller was second on the vault (9.025).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Nonconference

Caledonia 69, Cannon Falls 28

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (22-3) closed out their regular season with a ninth straight victory.

Caledonia had a 20-point lead after one half and made 12 3-pointers against Cannon Falls.

Paige Klug scored a team-high 17 points and made five 3-pointers along the way. Ava Privet made four 3s and scored 16 points, and Alexis Schroeder added 13 points for the Warriors.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WIAA Regionals

Viroqua co-op 7, Beaver Dam 0

VIROQUA — The second-seeded Blackhawks (12-9) won their first round matchup over the Golden Beavers in a shutout.

Goalie Lilliah Tambourine had 16 saves in her fourth shutout of the season. Rachel Simonson scored in the first period before scoring a pair of goals in the third for a hat-trick. She now has 27 goals this season.

Cadence Dehlin had a pair of goals for Viroqua while Marayah Morrison and Emma Brudos pitched in on the scoring. Freya Rising and Willa Thurin each had two assists.