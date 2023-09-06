ONALASKA -- The Holmen High School girls golf team picked up a pair of impressive victories at The Golf Club at Cedar Creek on Wednesday.

The Vikings toppled Tomah in two MVC nine-hole meets, winning the first by 10 and the second by seven. The Timberwolves, who have dominated the conference for several season, placed second in both.

Holmen opened by shooting a team score of 175 on the front nine at Cedar Creek.

Junior teammates Jayeanna Palm and Macy Kelm tied for medalist honors with rounds of 42, and Holmen had four players in the top five.

Senior Trinity Horstman was fourth with a 45, and junior Anna Strasser tied for fifth with a 46 to help anchor the Vikings' team score.

Tomah, which won the first two conference meets of the season, was led by sophomore Karma Hesselberger and freshman Cadence Scholze. Hesselberger was third with a 44, and Scholze tied Strasser for fifth.

Aquinas was third with a score of 200 and led by seventh-place Emma Dobbins and and Tennysen Makepeace, who shot 47s.

Hlolmen won the second meet by shooting 186 on the back nine. Tomah checked in at 193 to finish ahead of third-place Aquinas (203).

Hesselberger was the medalist in this one with a 44. Horstman as second with a 45. Palm, Onalaska's Olivia Konrardy- Buchal and Aquinas' Tennysen Makepeace tied for third with rounds of 46.