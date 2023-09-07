The Central High School boys soccer team came out on the right side of an offensive explosion against West Salem at Fields for Kids on Thursday.

The RiverHawks used a big performance from Devin Wilkerson and others to beat the Panthers 9-5 in an MVC outcome that kept them undefeated in the conference at 3-0.

Wilkerson scored three goals and assisted on five others for Central (4-1 overall) as it countered a four-goal effort for West Salem’s Landen Brothen. Elijah Anderson also scored for the Panthers.

Finn Emlet added two goals and Arlo Wilker one goal and one assist for the RiverHawks. Alex Heiderscheit and Alex Niamov also scored for Central.

Austin Bruley had two saves for Central and Jaxson Quackenbush two for West Salem.

Aquinas 3, Logan 1

The Blugolds built on a converted penalty kick late in the first half to get past the Rangers at Swanson Field.

Simon Weiser took advantage of that penalty kick and broke a scoreless tie in the 40th minute. Sophomore Harrison Griffith gave Aquinas a 2-0 lead before Logan’s Solomon Szymanski made it 2-1 in the 62nd minute.

Junior Samuel Dickinson then broke free to score off a corner kick from Griffith for the final goal.

Gabe Sanders made five saves for the Rangers and John Veglahn four for the Blugolds.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 9, Caledonia 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers scored three goals in the first half and six in the second.

Wyatt Farrell scored four goals for La Crescent-Hokah, which also received one apiece from Maddux Tomten, Nolan Schreier, Mitchell Reining, Max Niedfeldt and Icaas Lehman.

Schreier had three assists and Reining, Lehman, Dylan Meyer and Gunnar Esser one each.

Cooper Johnson maintained the shutout by stopping the only shot directed his way.

GIRLS SOCCER

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 2, Caledonia 1

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors took the first lead but the Lancers came back.

Siri Konkle gave Caledonia a 1-0 lead in the third minute of the second half, but Maggie Crosby tied the game 19 minutes later, and Lexi Knutson won it three minutes after that.

GIRLS GOLF

Coulee meet

COCHRANE, Wis. — Westby/Viroqua won the team championship with a score of 184, and sophomore Maddi Fletcher highlighted that performance with a 37 to take medalist honors.

G-E-T was second (202) and Black River Falls third (205).

Black River Falls senior Zowie Hunter was second individually with a 40, and she was followed by C-FC sophomore Lily Scharmach (42), G-E-T senior Alexis Murphy (45) and Westby/Viroqua junior Amanda Christianson (46).