VIROQUA – The Holmen High School girls golf team had a big Monday at the Viroqua Hills Golf Course.

The Vikings didn’t just win an 18-hole MVC tournament, they put the finishing touch on a season championship as they begin preparation for the WIAA postseason.

Holmen shot a collective 374 and beat Tomah by 10 shots to complete a championship performance. The Vikings had a season score of 83 to beat the second-place Timberwolves (79). Aquinas was third (61), Onalaska fourth (47) and Sparta fifth (30).

Junior Jayeanna Palm was not only Monday’s medalist, she gave Holmen the season individual medalist. Palm picked up her fourth tournament win and finished with a season score of 97. Tomah’s Karma Hasselberger was second (93) and Aquinas Emma Dobbins third (74)

Central/Logan junior Siena Folkers was runner-up in Monday’s event with a 91, and Dobbins, Onalaska’s Olivia Konrardy-Buchal and Hasselberger all tied for third at 92.

The Vikings also had freshman Julia McBride (sixth, 94), junior Anna Strasser (10th, 98) and junior Macy Keim (tied for 13th, 100) as scoring performers in the final conference meet.

Tomah will host a Division 1 regional that includes every MVC team but Aquinas on Sept. 27. The Blugolds play in a Division 2 regional at Viroqua Hills on Sept. 25.

Coulee Conference meet

BLACK RIVER FALLS – G-E-T had three of the top six and four of the top nine performers to win the team championship with a score of 215.

The Red Hawks were led by junior Jada Schmitt, who tied for second with a 48. Seniors Anna Motszko and Alexis Murphy also tied for fifth with rounds of 53 for G-E-T.

The Red Hawks finished one shot ahead of both Black River Falls and Westby/Viroqua. Westby/Viroqua sophomore Maddi Fletcher was medalist with a 43, and Black River Falls senior Zowie Hunter was fourth (50).

C-FC, which played with an incomplete team, was led by sophomore Lily Scharmach, who tied Schmitt for second.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Logan 3, Reedsburg 2

REEDSBURG, Wis. – The Rangers (4-3-5) won when Solomon Szymanski scored off an assist from Quade Haverland to break a 2-2 tie in the 49th minute.

Haverland also scored with an assist from Chuye Yang in the fifth minute before the Beavers scored twice to take the lead.

The Rangers tied the game and set up Szymanski’s winning goal when Haverland tied it up with a header on a cross pass from Edgar Maya in the 38th minute. Gabe Sanders made three saves in goal for Logan.

GIRLS TENNIS

MVC

Onalaska 6, Central 1

ONALASKA – The Hilltoppers (4-1 MVC) won five matches in straight sets to beat the RiverHawks (2-3).

Alex Drazkowski gave Onalaska a win at No. 1 singles with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Katie Johnson, but Central’s Allison Culp beat Onalaska’s Sofia Tak 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

Campbell Nitti and Summer Nicolai won for the Hilltopers with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Harper Rees and Laura Lapp.

Nonconference

Holmen 5, Winona Cotter 2

HOLMEN – The Vikings won all three doubles matches and split four singles matches with the Ramblers.

Holmen’s Ellie Euler and Hailey Olson fought hard for a 6-3, 1-6, 10-8 victory at No. 1 doubles.Sophia Coon and Parc Tande (No. 2) and Kasey Gibbs and Bailey McGinnis (No. 3) won in straight sets for the Vikings.

Simran Virk (No. 2) and Isabelle Hawksins (No. 3) won singles matches for Holmen.

Onalaska Luther 6, Tomah 1

ONALASKA – The Knights took care of the Timberwolves by sweeping the doubles matches and winning three of four in singles.

Luther’s Emma Kolb beat Makenzie Kohn 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 1 singles match, and the team of Rileigh Olson and Karly Miller (13-6) beat MaKayla Ueeck and Lauren Stephens 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles.

Luther’s No. 2 doubles team of Clara Baudek and Allison Buege improved to 17-2 by winning in straight sets, and Kenzie Olson and Keira Paus are 1706 after winning in two sets at No. 3.