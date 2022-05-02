High school baseball: Adam Olson throws no-hitter, Drew Wonderling delivers winning HR for La Crosse Central

ONALASKA — Adam Olson was unhittable, and Drew Wonderling timely as the Central High School baseball team kept itself in the race for an MVC championship on Monday.

Olson needed just 90 pitches to hold the Hilltoppers hitless through eight innings, and Wonderling followed up a tough error in the bottom of the seventh with a three-run home run in the top of the eighth that gave the RiverHawks a 4-1 MVC victory at the Onalaska Legion Field.

Central (9-4, 4-1) takes over second place from Onalaska (6-4, 4-2) and now sets its focus on catching first-place Aquinas (14-1, 7-1), which was beaten by Holmen 5-3 on Monday.

But getting there took big performances from Olson and Wonderling as the RiverHawks bounced back from a loss to Fond du Lac Springs and won for the fourth time in five games.

Olson struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter. Central coach Joe Branson said the fact that he’d only thrown 82 pitches through seven innings made it an easy decision to send him out for the eighth to finish off the Hilltoppers.

“Watching Adam all day was awesome,” Branson said. “They hit the ball well early, but a lot of them were right at us. He seemed to settle in after the first few innings. He threw 90 pitches and 65 of them were strikes.

“He threw really well today.”

The RiverHawks used that and a second-inning run to cruise through the first six innings. Olson hit Wade Fox with a pitch in the first inning, and a one-out error put Brock Herczeg on in the third, but the Hilltoppers went down in order in the second, fourth, fifth and sixth.

The difference to that point was a run that started when Wonderling was hit by a pitch and courtesy runner Mason Herlitzke scored in the second.

Olson retired the first batter of the eighth before Ayden Larson reached on an error. Matty Burnette ran for him and stole second base before Kaden Kokaisel flew out to left. Olson then struck out Ben Stuhr swinging, but the ball popped out of Wonderling’s glove.

Once the catcher located the ball, he skipped a throw past first baseman Tyler Young. Burnette scored as the ball headed to right field to tie the game.

Olson returned Brady Kuhn to keep the no-hitter going and extend the game to the eighth.

“I think he just kind of rushed the throw,” Branson said of Wonderling. “He just spiked it a little bit.

“They also stole another base after that, but I think everyone did a great job of bouncing back (in the eighth).”

Designated hitter Casey Erickson started things with a two-out single to center against Onalaska reliever Ben Faas, and Young followed by drawing a four-pitch walk.

That gave Wonderling the chance to break the tie, and he did it with a three-run home run to left field. It was Central’s fifth hit but also its biggest.

“I talked to him after (the throwing error) and said, ‘Hey, we just have to move past it,,’” said Branson, whose team also benefited from a 2-for-4 performance by Wesley Barnhart. “He knew he had to do something to pick up the team, and he got a good ball to hit.

“It was exciting to see him pick himself up and pick the team up after what happened in the seventh.”

