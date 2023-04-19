The Aquinas High School baseball team remains undefeated after getting out of a bases loaded jam to beat Central 6-3 in a crosstown matchup Wednesday.

The Blugolds (6-0, 4-0) took an early lead with an RBI double by Calvin Hargrove. The one-run lead stood until the fifth when Aquinas grew the lead.

After a sacrifice bunt scored one, Tanner Peterson hit a bases-loaded single to bring home another. A bases loaded walk and a sacrifice fly brought the lead to 5-0 entering the sixth.

From the outset, Peterson held command over the Rangers (5-3, 2-2) from the mound. He had a no-hitter until one out into the sixth inning, only allowing two walks to that point.

Drew Wonderling gave Central their first run with a sacrifice fly before Casey Erickson hit an RBI single to make it 5-2 going into the final inning.

After Aquinas added a run in the top of the seventh, Central loaded the bases before recording a single out. Relief pitcher Eddie Peters struck out the next two before walking Wesley Barnhart to bring home one run. Wonderling flew out to center on the next at-bat for the final out.

Aquinas and Central will meet again Thursday at Copeland Park.