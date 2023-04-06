BANGOR — The expectations haven’t changed for the Bangor High School baseball team, but the approach might.

The Cardinals made the WIAA Division 4 championship game last season, losing to Eau Claire Regis to end a 22-6 season. However, coach Todd Grant’s team has seen a shift in its roster.

“The approach may have changed in that we have to remember we’re a young team this year having lost a big group of seniors,” Grant said. “Sometimes, it’s easy to assume ‘they know that or they’ll be able to do that’. Once you start assuming, you get into trouble.”

“I guess the approach, how we’ve changed it, is we’re really focused on the fundamental things we want to do and not assume that since they’ve been there that they know that. We’re still a young team and we’re still going to make young team mistakes.”

Four underclassmen who started in last season’s championship game roster — two sophomores and two juniors — return to lead the Cardinals in their search for back-to-back state tournament appearances.

“Half our lineup has been to where we want to go,” Grant said. “I think that experience helps us and helps them pull everyone else along to the expectation of where we want to play.”

Junior pitcher and infielder Chase Horstman was among those players who started last season in the championship game. Horstman pitched two innings and had two RBI in the semifinal game against Marshfield Columbus Catholic.

The experience set his and the Cardinals goals in view; a perfect Scenic Bluffs season and another trip to the finals.

“First our eyes are on the conference and then after that it’s time,” Horstman said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get back to sectionals and win a sectional, do what we can to get back to a championship game and win it.”

“We’re going for an undefeated conference season this year, which is a hard thing to do in baseball.”

Grant says one of the areas his team won’t be compromised by lack of experience is in his batting lineup, which is still in flux early in the season. Last season’s team batted in a Scenic Bluffs-best 143 runs.

“The overall is going to be one through nine we’re going to be solid,” Grant said. “I would anticipate that the balance one through nine will be one of our strengths and not having a drastic dropoff anywhere in the order.”

Pitching from the likes of Horstman and others stood as a key last season as well. During the Cardinals longest winning stretch of the season — a seven game streak that went until a loss to Holmen in the regular season-finale — they outscored opponents by 77 runs and had five shutouts.

“That all comes from the defensive standpoint,” Horstman said. “Coach Grant always says to the pitchers to just throw strikes and make them put it in play because walks are the ones that lead to guys scoring. We’re just throwing strikes out there. We got to trust our defense, which has been great this year.”

To start its season, Bangor shutout rival and last year’s co-conference champion in Cashton 7-0 on Monday. Horstman held the Eagles to four hits in a complete game, painting a picture for his coach of what could be possible with this team.

“I learned that we have a pretty high ceiling,” Grant said. “We would anticipate that Cashton would be near the top of our conference. We anticipated that we’d be up there and Royall and some other teams, too. To get a win like that, it answered some questions. We’re definitely ready to be pushed and have those high expectations.”

Bangor plays Monday against Hillsboro at home with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.