High school baseball: Bangor's Ashton Michek an All-State first-teamer

Bangor High School senior Ashton Michek finished off a pretty good week with some significant honors from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.

After leading the Cardinals to a runner-up finish at the WIAA Division 4 state baseball tournament in Grand Chute, Wis., on Thursday, Michek was selected by coaches as one of three pitchers -- all divisions included -- to their All-State first team.

Michek, an Augustana University (S.D.) commit, was also picked as the state's Division 4 player of the year after going 10-1 with a 0.45 ERA.

A handful of other local players were also recognized with honorable mention to the organization's All-State teams.

Aquinas senior outfielder Jack Christenson and junior catcher Calvin Hargrove, West Salem junior infielder Chris Calico and Viroqua senior infielder Griffin Olson all earned honorable mention.

Christenson and Hargrove helped the Blugolds to a regional championship and sectional semifinal win before running into St. Croix Falls pitcher Brayden Olson in a sectional final at Copeland Park. Olson, who didn't allow an earned run all season, beat Aquinas 3-0 and helped his team place second in Division 3.

Christenson was the MVC's player of the year and Calico the Coulee Conference's player of the year. Olson, like Christenson and Hargrove, helped the Blackhawks to a Division 3 sectional final, which they lost in eight innings to eventual state champion Cuba City.

The WBCA also announced all-district teams, and the South West players of the year were Tomah junior outfielder Drew Brookman in Division 1, Calico in Division 2 and Michek in Division 4.

Michek, Hargrove, Calico, Olson, Brookman and Christenson are on the first team, and Central senior pitcher Adam Olson and Aquinas sophomore infielder Eddie Peters are on the second team.

Aquinas' Kahler Key and Michael Lium, Central's Mason Elston, Logan's Curtis Leaver, Holmen's Troy Knutson and Hayden Goodell, West Salem's Brett McConkey, Viroqua's Kamden Oliver, Westby's Hudson Lipski, Bo Milutinovich and Cale Griffin, Prairie du Chien's Maddox Cejka and Aden McCluskey and Colton Thompson and Arcadia's Carson Martin were all given all-district honorable mention.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0