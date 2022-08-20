High school baseball: Baseball has always been king for Scott Bagniefski

After gathering his players and assistant coaches out on the right-field line at Copeland Park, Aquinas High School baseball coach Scott Bagniefski turned them loose to their parents.

He walked maybe a little more solemnly toward the dugout before arriving at a good spot to discuss what had just happened between his Blugolds and St. Croix Falls in a WIAA Division 3 sectional final, but it didn’t seem a bit out of the ordinary.

Bagniefski was less than one minute into his impression of a 3-0 loss to the Saints and starting pitcher Brayden Olson when he got to the kind of statement everyone expected to hear after such a competitive game.

“It’s fun,” he said with a smile while emphasizing his words, “to get the chance to face a guy like that.

“It’s enjoyable, and these are the kinds of games you always want to play.”

The decision for that game to be Bagniefski’s final one wasn’t quite finalized, but it seemed apparent as the smile disappeared for a brief second and a tear rolled down his cheek when he was asked as a few minutes later.

The Blugolds won far more games than they lost during his 20 seasons at the head of the program, but being on the field in any capacity was always a celebration for Bags, whose appreciation of the sport always stood out. Of course, he had to talk about how good of a game it was that day.

Losing a game — especially one that kept his team out of a state tournament — was never fun, but Bagniefski never lost track of why he wanted to be out there.

Maybe that’s why this was the perfect time to walk away, though you get the feeling that the shine for what he, his coaches and his players — however many of them there have been since the beginning of this millennium — did together would never dim.

There won’t be a new coach in the Blugolds dugout next season; there will be several. Assistants Andy Foley, Chris Novak, Corey Geary and Kyle Servais have also stepped away after long tenures with Bagniefski’s staff.

Sure, any of those coaches could have thrown his hat in the ring to take the program forward, but they decided a while back that they were a package deal.

“Once you start leaving something, it never really leaves your brain,” Foley said. “It starts to set into your psyche.

“For us, even after the 2020-21 season, we hemmed and hawed at returning.”

Thankfully for the Blugolds, they did. Aquinas didn’t turn that into a third Division 3 state championship or seventh state tournament, but it won 24 games, tied for an MVC championship and captured its 12th regional title since 2002.

Bagniefski’s teams, with Foley and Novak along for nearly all of those seasons, won 378 games and lost 197. He probably didn’t know that until reading this because Bagniefski never bothered to submit his record when the annual request came from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.

That’s because his focus was always on teaching and spreading knowledge about the game. The success, Bagniefski knew, would come with that, but it was a process that he always thoroughly enjoyed.

From his playing days at Aquinas for coach Mike Dee — he returned to the school in the last year to take over as athletic director — and at UW-La Crosse to his first coaching job as an assistant for Frank Thornton at Central, Bagniefski’s relationship with the sport hasn’t changed.

“I was interested in baseball, and I got in touch with Frank Thornton,” Bagniefski said while sitting at a table with his wife, Kim. “I told him I was an Aquinas grad, just finished at UW-L and had a teaching job. I asked if he had any spots, and he said he’d take me on. For him to take a chance on me …”

Thornton, Dee, Jay Buckli and Andy Christensen are among the coaches who played important roles in his ability to transfer what he learns as a player — he still plays for the La Crosse 35ers — to help in his role in the field.

“People ask, ‘Will you miss it?’” said Bagniefski, who was asked to commit to five seasons by then-activities director Ted Knutson when offered the job. “I’m sure I will, but I’m happy with this decision, the other coaches are happy with it, and we’re in a good place.

“We’re satisfied with how everything went for us.”

It went the way it did because these coaches found each other. But Foley and Novak — the first two coaches to work with Bagniefski — and others said the leadership came from the top.

“They work together so well and are such a good staff as a group, but he is the centerpiece,” said Rudy Rott, who played for Aquinas, then Ohio University before being drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in 2019. “They were all special, and they impacted my life and baseball career as much as anybody.

“He genuinely wanted the very best for every kid because he knew everyone could build something stronger together, and that was always our thing. That was from him.”

That philosophy allowed the Blugolds to consistently be a tougher team to beat as the season progressed. Aquinas wasn’t a team that faded, but rather a team that consistently played its best in late May.

The Blugolds had a 54-19 postseason record, and while Bagniefski would certainly attribute that to the players, his focus on having them prepared when the end of the season arrived was what made that possible.

“No one wanted to play Aquinas during the second half of the season,” Rott said. “They knew that team would be much better than the one they played the first time.”

“Anybody who has ever been around him not only in a baseball situation or, in my experience, outside the game with him, is impacted,” Novak said of Bagniefski. “He influences everyone in a positive way in some form or another.”

Bagniefski was always willing to help someone who needed it, Novak said. That went for players who went to Aquinas, used to play for Aquinas or had nothing to do with Aquinas and asked for it.

“He was always there to devote his time without hesitation,” Novak said. “That, to me, spreads. Kids take that with them after they leave the program. He stays in touch with them, and I’ve never been around anybody quite like him.”

Those traits, Bagniefski said, were planted by his dad, Ken.

“He taught me work ethic,” Bagniefski said. “My dad coached me in Little League, and he was the hardest working guy in the world.

“I remember a time when he had a broken leg, and he was sitting there on a bucket with his leg in a cast to throw batting practice.”

Bagniefski, of course, took over with batting practice and more when he became a coach. He said he’d like to stick around, help with field maintenance and assist with any necessary grant work that could come up as it relates to Lee Gilbert Field. Bagniefski gradually turned the facility into one of the area’s best by tackling one project per year to upgrade every aspect of it.

So while he’s leaving, he’s not. Not completely, anyway, because baseball means that much to him.

“Without a doubt, a class act,” Foley said of Bagniefski. “The model of how you want to coach, be coached and who you want to coach with.

“Everybody is going to say nice things about him, and he deserves every single nice word, if not more.”