High school baseball: G-E-T lets offense flow in nonconference win over Sparta

SPARTA — The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School baseball team recorded 17 hits in a 20-7 five-inning nonconference win over Sparta on Tuesday.

Zach Grams was 4 for 5 with three runs scored, and Jack Beedle (2 for 2), Owen Eddy (2 for 3), Ethan Stoner (2 for 2), Cole Williams (2 for 3) and Collin Handke (2 for 5) added two hits apiece for the RedHawks (4-3).

Eddy, Stoner, Warren Stoner, Williams and Handke also drove in two runs apiece.

G-E-T scored four runs in the top of the first and never trailed. It followed up with a seven-run second inning.

Coulee

Arcadia 5, Black River Falls 2

ARCADIA — The Raiders led throughout after scoring four runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Carson Martin was 2 for 3 and drove in two runs for Arcadia, which made the most of six hits against Garrett West.

Martin doubled twice, and teammate Connor Weltzien tripled for the Raiders. AJ Mouradian was 2 for 3 with an RBI for the Tigers.

Ridge and Valley

Ithaca 10, De Soto 8

STODDARD — The Pirates scored four runs in the final two innings, but the late surge wasn’t enough to overcome a six-run opening frame by Ithaca. Josh Boardman went 3 for 4 with a home run and four RBI for De Soto, while Aiden Brosinski was 3 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI.

Jimmy Dammon and Landon Pedretti added two hits apiece for the Pirates, who scored the last four runs.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 11, Richland Center 1 (6)

PRAIRIE du CHIEN — Prairie du Chien (2-4, 1-1) recorded their first conference win in a six-inning game against Richland Center (2-3, 1-1). The Hornets committed four errors while being held to one hit by pitcher Maddox Cejka.

Three Rivers

Caledonia 14, Wabasha-Kellogg 3 (6)

CALEDONIA — An eight-run burst in the sixth inning helped the Warriors defeat Wabasha-Kellogg.

Gabe Morey was 2 for 3 with two RBI for Caledonia, which scored three unearned runs on five Wabasha-Kellogg errors. Jordan Tornstrom was 2 for 4 with two RBI, and Kyle Becthel added a pair of RBI for the Warriors.

Nonconference

Logan 4, La Crescent-Hokah 3

LA CRESCENT — Logan (4-3) secured the road win over the Lancers with a groundout RBI by Johnny Leaver in the bottom of the sixth.

Gabe Kattche went 2 for 3 at the plate and recorded the pitching victory with three innings of relief.

Aquinas 15, Westby 3 (5)

An eight-run fourth inning helped the Blugolds (12-0) defeat the Norsemen in five innings.

Senior infielder Kyle Keppel went 3 for 4 and was one of five players to record two RBI for Aquinas. Sophomore shortstop Eddie Peters went 2 for 3 and scored three runs.

Tomah 12, West Salem 11

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (5-4) scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to beat the Panthers (2-6).

Center fielder Drew Brookman was 4 for 5 with three stolen bases, two runs scored and an RBI for Tomah, which has won two of its past three games. Designated hitter Charlie Joyce matched Brookman’s three stolen bases and went 3 for 5 with three runs scored and a pair of runs driven in.

Infielder Tom Hesse doubled and drove in three for the Timberwolves, who trailed 10-7 heading to the bottom of the sixth.

Chris Calico doubled, stole two bases and was 2 for 3 with three runs scored for West Salem. Jacob Helgeson was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and Jack Freitag drove in two runs for the Panthers.

Onalaska Luther 10, Brookwood 5

WILTON — Tim Seiler went 2 for 4 with four RBI and four stolen bases to help lead Luther over Brookwood. The Knights were aggressive baserunners throughout the game, going 11 for 12 on stealing attempts.

Jerry Weber was credited with the win on the mound after pitching two and a third innings of relief where he struck out five while allowing four runs. Owen Haas hit an RBI double and recorded three RBI.

Viroqua 15, Lancaster 5

LANCASTER, Wis. — The Blackhawks scored three times in the top of the first inning and eight more in the top of the third to pull away from the Flying Arrows.

Left fielder Kevin Lendosky was 2 for 2 and one of five Viroqua batters with two RBI. Griffin Olson, Casey Kowalczyk, Kamden Oliver and Cooper Gelhaus also drove in two runs for the Blackhawks.

Oliver homered, and Kowalczyk doubled. Olson stole three bases and Gelhaus two.

