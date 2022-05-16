High school baseball: La Crosse Aquinas secures share of MVC championship

The Aquinas High School baseball team won a share of the MVC championship with a 9-6 victory over visiting Onalaska on Monday.

The Hilltoppers (11-7, 8-3) held a 6-3 lead after scoring twice in the first inning and four times in the second, but the Blugolds (19-2, 10-2) — ranked second in Division 3 by state coaches — took their first lead with a four-run fourth.

Aquinas, which was part of a three-way tie for the title a year ago, wins the championship outright if Central (15-6, 7-2) loses any one of its remaining three conference games. The RiverHawks were also part of last year’s three-way championship tie and have games remaining with Holmen, Logan and Tomah.

Senior third baseman Riley Klar was 2 for 4 with a double and three RBI for Aquinas, which has won five straight games. Eddie Peters was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and first baseman Michael Lium was 3 for 4 with a home run and two RBI.

Kahler Key and three other pitchers combined for the Blugolds to allow Onalaska just six hits. Sam Pica hit a home run and drove in two, and Wade Fox went 2 for 4 with two RBI for the Hilltoppers.

