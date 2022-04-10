High school baseball: La Crosse Aquinas staying grounded amid strong start

It would be understandable for the Aquinas High School baseball team to be high on itself after a 4-0 start where it outscored opponents 73-9.

Then, the Blugolds tacked on a 16-8 MVC victory over Holmen on Saturday.

While acknowledging all of the positives, Aquinas coach Scott Bagniefski is focused on fixing the mistakes. Even after a 28-0 victory over Melrose-Mindoro that doubled as a no-hitter for senior pitcher Kahler Key, Bagniefski focused on the things the Blugolds can do even better.

“We’ve been fortunate to put some runs up,” Bagniefski said. “We’ve been walked quite a bit, and it’s hard in the elements for pitchers to throw strikes. I’m happy with where we’re at offensively but we’ve got to get a heck of a lot better, too. We had 11 strikeouts against Melrose-Mindoro.”

The Blugolds (5-0, 3-0), who return most of their roster from a team that reached the WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinals last season, aren’t putting a ton of stock in their early performances with Bagniefski instead coaching his team in how to manage the highs and lows of a season.

“It doesn’t really matter tomorrow how many runs we scored last Thursday,” Bagniefski said. “It’s a constant struggle with everybody, high school athletes and professionals, being in the present and keep grinding and getting work done.”

“The team is fortunate to be led by 11 seniors,” Bagniefski said. “They understand the process they have to go through to improve. We’ve got a lot of three- or two-year starters and they understand ‘If I had a good night hitting the other night, that doesn’t mean tonight will be a good one.’”

Just days after the 28-0 victory, Aquinas was hard at work in the batting cages with Bagniefski throwing and helping players hunt for their pitch. The added work helps junior catcher Calvin Hargrove know what to look for when he gets to the plate in games. Calvin Hargrove is 6 for 7 with nine RBI in the last two games.

“Right now, I’m pretty confident,” last season’s MVC player of the year said. “I’ve been trying to be more selective with my pitches, and I’ve worked on that a lot in practice…Coach can throw them in practice until his arm falls off. We take as many pitches as we can until we find our pitch.”

The weather issues that have helped the Blugolds’ offense haven’t hurt their pitching as much. After giving up three runs in the opener against Logan, Key struck out 14 batters and only walked three in his five inning no-hitter.

“I’m very happy with my pitching staff,” Bagniefski said. “We’ve had a minimal amount of walks in conditions that are really bad with rain and winds that have been blowing. I can’t say enough of our pitchers’ abilities to block that all out and get business done.”

On top of Key’s strong start, the relief staff have pulled off some great performances. Nolan Hargrove struck out four in 2⅓ innings against Logan, while Eddie Peters didn’t allow anyone on base in two innings against Tomah.

Calvin Hargrove, who is starting his second season as a catcher, said having a strong pitching staff makes it fun for the whole team.

“It’s fun catching them,” Calvin Hargrove said. “You know they’re not going to throw any in the dirt. You can always count on them throwing it low, getting strikes and hitting their spots. It’s fun and it makes the game exciting for us.”

The Blugolds look to continue their strong start when they host Central at 5 p.m. Monday.

James Krause can be reached at jameskrausejr@lee.net or via Twitter @jkrausepro

