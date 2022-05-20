High school baseball: La Crosse Central 10-runs Logan, and Aquinas tops West Salem

The Central High School baseball team kept alive its chance to catch Aquinas and force a tie for the MVC championship by beating Logan 12-1 in five innings on Friday.

The RiverHawks (17-6, 9-2) scored eight runs in the top of the third inning to separate from the Rangers (9-10, 4-8) and move to within a half-game of the first-place Blugolds (10-2), who have finished their conference schedule.

Central completes its conference season by hosting Tomah (9-13, 4-7) at Copeland Park on Tuesday and shares the title if it wins.

The RiverHawks had five doubles among their nine hits and had six players drive in at least one run. Casey Erickson doubled and drove in a team-high three, while Mason Elston went 3 for 4 with an RBI and Tyler Young, Drew Wonderling and Aiden Denzer drove in two apiece.

Elston also pitched for Central and struck out four and walked three while shutting Logan down on four hits.

Bradley Check was 2 for 3, and Nick Gavrilos doubled for the Rangers.

Nonconference

Aquinas 10, West Salem 3

The Blugolds, who are ranked second in Division 3 by state coaches, knocked off a hot team that clinched a share of the Coulee Conference championship this week.

The Blugolds (20-2), who finish the regular season at Caledonia on Monday, scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to finally pull away from the Panthers (11-9), who had a seven-game winning streak ended.

Aquinas had seven hits and turned four West Salem errors into four unearned runs. Second baseman Kole Keppel was 2 for 3 with two RBI, and catcher Calvin Hargrove doubled and drove in two runs.

Jack Christenson, Eddie Peters and Riley Klar also drove in a run each for the Blugolds, and they added a combined five stolen bases. Christenson, who also doubled, had three of them.

Shortstop Chris Calico was 3 for 4 for the Panthers, and Jacob Helgeson doubled during a 2-for-3 performance.

Viroqua 6, Royall 0

ELROY, Wis. — The Blackhawks (16-7) pushed their winning streak to seven games with their second shutout of the week.

Tyler Quackenbush held the Panthers to two singles and struck out six while walking two for Viroqua, which has outscored its opponents 74-14 during this winning streak.

Shortstop Griffin Olson was 2 for 4 with two doubles and an RBI, and designated hitter Ethan Solberg was 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Casey Kowalczyk and Kamden Oliver both went 2 for 4 for Viroqua, and Kowalczyk doubled twice.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 10, De Soto 2

STODDARD — The Pirates allowed the first nine runs before getting on the board against the Indians.

Bryce Grelle was 2 for 3 with an RBI, and Aiden Brosinski added a double and RBI for De Soto.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 5, Rushford-Peterson 0

La Crescent-Hokah 8, Rushford-Peterson 0

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The Lancers (15-4, 13-2) allowed just three hits in a doubleheader sweep of the Trojans, and Cameron Manske finished Rushford-Peterson off with a no-hitter at Horihan Field.

Manske walked six and struck out four in his no-hitter, which helped end a needed sweep after a loss to Caledonia on Thursday.

Senior Will Thompson led La Crescent-Hokah at the plate, going 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored, joined by sophomore Brady Grupa’s 3-for-4 day with two runs scored.

Zack Bentzen pitched a three-hit shutout in the opener, and Karson Pape went 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and three RBI.

Eli McCool also added two hits in that game, which included five strikeouts and no walks issued by Bentzen. McCool and Pape each had two of La Crescent-Hokah’s seven stolen bases.

The Lancers threw another shutout in the second game, as senior Camron Manske pitched a no hitter, allowing six walks with four strikeouts.

Caledonia 9, Lewiston-Altura 1

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (12-7, 12-3) built on a big win over La Crescent-Hokah on Thursday by recording 13 hits against the Cardinals.

Caledonia scored two runs in each of the first three innings to take control and beat Lewiston-Altura for a second time. Junior infielder Kyle Bechtel was 3 for 4 with a double and two RBI to lead the offense.

Brady Augedahl, Tate Meiners and Gabe Morey also had two hits apiece for the Warriors, with Meiners and Morey driving in two runs apiece.

Meiners and Augedahl combined on a five-hitter. Meiners pitched the first six innings and had eight strikeouts against two walks and allowed the five hits — all singles. Augedahl struck out two while retiring the side in order in the seventh.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 5, Lancaster 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Tommy Mara pitched a five-hit shutout for the Blackhawks (11-6, 8-2), who finished off a second-place finish in the conference standings.

Prairie du Chien scored twice in the first inning and twice again in the fifth to beat the Flying Arrows a second time.

Colton Thompson tripled and drove in a run for the Blackhawks, who won despite making flour errors. Maddox Cejka, Ty Wagner and both singled and drove in a run as the Blackhawks won for the eighth time in nine games.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0