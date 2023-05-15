The Logan High School baseball team wasn't overpowering at the plate in the fifth inning of its MVC game against visiting Central on Monday, but it was opportunistic.

The Rangers put runners in position to score on a groundout, a wild pitch and a single during a three-run fifth inning that gave them a 3-1 victory over the RiverHawks.

Sophomore Bradley Check pushed a ground ball to the right side with one out and the bases loaded before a wild pitch to senior Gabe Kattchee brought another run home.

Junior Lucas Eilertson then followed that with an RBI single up the middle to put the finishing touch on an inning that was enough to make Logan a winner for the third time in four games.

The Rangers (11-8, 5-4) also took over third place in the MVC and dropped the RiverHawks (12-10, 6-5) into fourth after the teams combined for four hits — two apiece — with the pitching of Logan's Kattchee and Eilertson and Central's Aiden Denzer and Drew Wonderling.

Wonderling smacked a long two-out double to left field in the top of the seventh inning, but Eilertson retired Casey Erickson on an infield grounder to finish off the victory.

Kattchee struck out five and walked four during six innings of one-hit pitching before Eilerson pitched the seventh. Denzer struck out five, walked three and allowed one hit over 4⅔ before Wonderling finished up.

Central scored its run when Wonderling brought Mason Elston home on a groundout.