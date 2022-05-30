High school baseball: Lancers fall to red-hot Bulldogs

La Crescent-Hokah's baseball team lost its first game of the postseason on Monday, losing a 10-4 home game against Plainview-Elgin-Millville in the quarterfinals of the MSHSL Section 1AA baseball tournament.

It was the second upset win in a row for the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (13-5), defeating the second-seeded Lancers (14-3) two days after beating top-seed Chatfield 9-5.

Both teams scored two runs in the first inning, but P-E-M broke the tie with four runs in the top of the second inning and never trailed again, adding one run in both the fourth and fifth, as well as two runs in the top of the seventh.

La Crescent scored one run in the bottom of the second, and one run in the bottom of the fifth, unable to tie the game or retake the lead.

A trio of errors hurt the Lancers, with six of P-E-M's 10 runs being unearned.

Junior Eli McCool started the game for LC-H, pitching five innings with three earned runs allowed, eight total, while allowing two walks and 10 hits with three strikeouts. Senior Sam Erpenbach tossed two innings in relief, allowing one earned run and two total on two hits and no walks with one strikeout.

Senior Jack Welch was the only Lancer with multiple hits, going 2 for 4.

McCool, senior Zack Bentzen, junior Nathan Masterson and sophomore Kale Baker all picked up one RBI apiece.

P-E-M senior Jason Feils threw a complete game, allowing one earned run and four total runs with four walks and seven hits, striking out two.

The defeat sends the Lancers to the elimination bracket, where they will face the winner of a Monday night game between three-seed Caledonia and top-seed Chatfield in a 5 p.m. game on Tuesday.

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.