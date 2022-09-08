High school baseball: Mike Dee named Aquinas baseball coach

Over the summer, Aquinas High School athletic director Mike Dee was tasked with finding the successor to longtime baseball coach Scott Bagniefski, who stepped down in July.

As the hiring process went on, Dee, who retired last year after 34 years of coaching Division I baseball, started to realize that he might the best candidate in the short term.

On Thursday, Aquinas officially announced Dee as the Blugolds’ next head baseball coach. After leading Aquinas baseball from 1982-1987, Dee returns to lead the program that launched his coaching career.

“If somebody would have told me a year ago that I had either or both of these jobs, I would have said they were crazy,” Dee said in a phone interview on Thursday. “I looked around, and the more I looked, I started to get some people asking me if I would be willing to take it, and so it was kind of an evolution.”

“And then when I interviewed myself, I thought I did a good job.”

Following 22 seasons as University of Illinois-Chicago’s head coach, Dee came back to La Crosse last year and assumed his athletic director role at Aquinas in February. At UIC, Dee accumulated 680 wins and steered the Flames to the NCAA Tournament six times. Dee also spent 11 years at University of Minnesota from 1987-1998 where he served as the team’s pitching coach.

Last spring, Bagniefski asked Dee to assist the Aquinas baseball program whenever he could, and his time spent in the Blugolds’ dugout rejuvenated his love for the high school game. Bagniefski guided Aquinas to two state championships and eight 20-win seasons in his 22-year tenure, and Dee said he wants to continue on the direction Bagniefski established for the last two decades.

“When I left UIC, I never really thought I would coach again. Scott, because of my relationship with him, convinced me to work with the kids, and I was happy to do that,” Dee said. “If I hadn’t done that in the spring, I don’t know if I would have considered taking the head job.”

In six seasons at the helm of the Blugolds during the 1980s, Dee won 100 games and was honored as the 1987 Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association Coach of the Year before departing for a college position. Dee cited the lack of recruiting and pressure from administrators to succeed as two of the aspects of high school baseball he is looking forward to revisiting.

“It’s obviously significantly different than the stress of Division I athletics,” Dee said. “It’s more innocent. Kids are playing for the pure joy of playing baseball, and there isn’t a secondary agenda of trying to be a pro player.”

Dee said juggling his athletic director and coaching duties is “going to be a challenge,” but assistance from athletics coordinator Pam Donarski and the rest of the athletic department gives him the assurance to navigate the inevitable obstacles.

Now that the head coach position is filled, Dee’s next assignment is to assemble a staff to support him. Most of Bagniefski’s assistants retired over the summer, and Dee said he has three new hires in mind to supplement two coaches staying on from the previous regime.

At 64 years old, Dee clarified that his second stint at Aquinas won’t be lengthy, and his search for the next long-term program leader will continue in the coming years.

“I don’t plan on coaching until I’m 70 years old. Whether it’s a year or two years, I want to find a young guy who sees the program for what it is, which is a great opportunity, and I want someone who’s going to commit to four or five years,” Dee said.

Forty years after the late Aquinas principal Father Robert Altmann gave him his first head job, Dee said he hopes to support both the school and program which spurred his love for coaching baseball.

“He hired me as a head coach when I was 23 years old, and I don’t know what he was thinking for doing that, but that shaped the next 40 years of my life,” Dee said of Altmann. “I’ve always been grateful to Aquinas for that opportunity, so I feel really good about, whether it’s the AD role or this one, where I feel like I’m giving back to the place that was pivotal in my life.”