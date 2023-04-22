After over two decades coaching Division I baseball, Aquinas High School coach Mike Dee’s return to the prep game has been smooth sailing so far.

“I’ve really enjoyed our players,” said Dee, who was hired to be the school's athletic director before taking over the baseball program when longtime coach Scott Bagniefski stepped down after last season. “They’ve been great learners. They want to learn, get better and understand the game at a higher level. They’ve really been enjoyable to be around. There hasn’t been a single day where I’ve had to get on them about focusing or anything.”

The Blugolds are 7-0 after beating Central twice last week. This comes after winning their first 14 last year and making it to the WIAA Division 3 sectional final before eventual state runner-up St. Croix Falls stopped them in Bagniefski's final season.

Dee, who coached the University of Illinois-Chicago to 680 victories and 12 conference championships from 1999-2021, said putting pressure on opponents has been a major key.

“We’re fundamentally very sound,” said Dee, whose team (7-0, 4-0) matches up with Logan (5-1, 2-0) at Holy Cross on Monday. “We don’t beat ourselves, we put a lot of pressure on the other team baserunning-wise. The kids are confident and relaxed and having a good time.”

That aggressive approach means Aquinas has 23 steals already this season, getting at least one in all seven games. The Blugolds stole six bases in the first game of their April 15 doubleheader against Stevens Point Pacelli.

Aquinas has also been strong at the mound, having a pair of good showings in their back-to-back meetings with the RiverHawks. Junior Tanner Peterson pitched six innings on Wednesday and didn’t allow a hit in the first five.

On Thursday, junior Will Deets gave up just one run over 6⅔ innings. Catcher Calvin Hargrove -- a regular part of the staff -- then recorded the final out in a 7-1 victory. So far, the Blugolds have yet to allow more than three runs in a game.

“It helps that we have a great coach in Coach Dee,” Hargrove said. “He’s taught us a lot, and all of our pitchers have been good learners. We just do what he says and execute on the mound. We’ve had a decent amount of walks but we haven’t had many bad innings. We limit the damage we do in innings we struggle with.”

What makes Aquinas’ strong start all the more impressive is the makeup of its roster. Hargrove and outfielder Ben Corsi are the only seniors on the varsity team. Additionally, the Blugolds have 17 underclassmen over their varsity and varsity reserve roster.

Dee said Hargrove, Corsi and others have taken the onus to bring along the younger guys.

“The older players, because we’re relying on a lot of younger players, have gone out of their way to make those guys feel comfortable,” Dee said. “They teach and they’re inclusive. At the end of the day, we’ve got 12 guys out there so it’s a small group. They’ve done a nice job taking care of the younger players.”

A group of three sophomores had an impact in the Blugolds' win Thursday against Central. Outfielder and catcher Jacob Thornton drove in two runs, while outfielder Cullen Sackman and infielder Kyle White each had one.

“We have combined practices so (varsity reserve) and varsity practice together,” Hargrove said. “When we do individual drills, Ben and Eddie (Peters) lead and teach the other kids what to do. I teach the younger catchers how to block and throw to second base. It’s better than doing it by ourselves and it’s made practice a lot more enjoyable.”