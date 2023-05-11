ONALASKA — Onalaska High School baseball coach Brock Gnadt found the key to doing what no other team in the MVC has done this season; beat Aquinas.

“It comes down to damage control,” Gnadt said. “We let some guys on base but we’d turn a double play, get a big out to slow their momentum down a little bit.”

After handing the Blugolds their first conference loss of the season Monday, the Hilltoppers controlled the damage again at home Thursday with a 3-1 win.

The Blugolds (13-2, 10-2) have a share of the conference championship already, but won’t win outright unless the Hilltoppers (10-3, 6-2) lose one of their final four MVC contests. The win and still having an open window for a share of the title is a motivator for Gnadt’s team.

“We knew we had to beat them twice to be contending for the championship,” Gnadt said. “I want these guys to have something to play for and I think this’ll help keep the momentum going. These guys are hungry for it.”

Onalaska faces Tomah at home Monday before visiting the Timberwolves next Thursday. Their final MVC games come on May 20 when they play a doubleheader against Logan.

The strong pitching from the Hilltoppers that carried them earlier this week was present again Thursday. Adam Skifton allowed just one run over five innings and Caden Perziena recorded the save, allowing just one hit in two innings.

“We solidified a little by throwing strikes on the mound,” Gnadt said. “There was a generous zone on both sides but (Skifton) threw strikes and that’s what we asked of him.”

Onalaska got on the board first with a double by Carter Gilhausen bringing home Bennett Janikowski in the second. Gilhausen went 2 for 3 on the day.

Aquinas pitcher Will Deets walked the next two batters, bringing home a free run with the bases loaded to make it 2-0 entering the third. Deets finished with three strikeouts and three walks over 5 and 1/3 innings.

Skifton battled through arm tenderness, but managed to strike out six batters with three coming in the fourth inning. The only run of the game he allowed came on a bases loaded walk in the top of the fifth.

“When you get out there, adrenaline is going,” Skifton said. “I feel good when I’m out there. I’m confident and that adrenaline keeps me going.”

Sam Pica’s groundout with one out in the bottom of the fifth scored Zavier Lawrence, who got on with a bunt to lead off the inning.

Pierzina found himself in a pinch early in his relief appearance. Aquinas loaded the bases with a walk, a single and a hit by pitch with just one out in the sixth. Pierzina struck out Deets before getting a fielder’s choice off Cullen Sackman to escape the jam.

Pierzina finished the game with the only three-up, three-down inning of the ball game, striking out a pair of batters while getting a putout.

“It’s all about confidence and momentum and I think we had both of those going our way today,” Pierzina said. “Those last two innings were our chance to shut the game out and that’s what we did.”

Both teams are in nonconference competition Friday as Onalaska hosts Eau Claire Memorial with Aquinas going on the road to face Caledonia.