A home run by junior Eddie Peters in the top of the seventh was the beginning of the end in the Aquinas High School baseball team’s win Thursday at Copeland Park.

Peters' solo shot was the first of four Aquinas runs in the seventh to beat Central 7-1 and remain undefeated.

Junior pitcher Will Deets struckout six batters in a 6 and 2/3 inning start, allowing just one unearned run and four hits to the RiverHawks (5-4, 2-3).

“I thought Will Deets did a great job on the mound,” Aquinas coach Mike Dee said. “Everything starts on the mound and we’ve had two good outings yesterday and today. We made a couple defensive mistakes we don’t typically make, but in high school baseball if you throw it well and play good defense then you’re going to be in most games.”

Peters went 2 for 4 with an RBI double in the third to go with his home run. After RBIs by Peters and sophomore Cullen Sackman gave the Blugolds (7-0, 5-0) a 2-0 lead, Deets sat down the next eight Central batters.

Central committed six errors on the day, including a pair in the sixth that helped Aquinas load the bases with one out. Senior pitcher Mason Elston struckout one batter, walked the next one to give Aquinas a run and avoided further damage with a forceout. Elston ended his six inning start with two strikeouts, three walks and five hits allowed.

Aquinas might have had the cleaner game, but an error in the bottom of the sixth allowed Elston to score from third and made it a two-run game again entering the seventh.

Peters home run was just the start of a hit parade for the Blugolds. With two outs, sophomore Jacob Thornton had a two-RBI single and sophomore Kyle White brought home another with a single to grow the lead.

Senior Calvin Hargrove was brought in to get the final out for Aquinas, which came on a diving catch in foul territory by the catcher Thornton. The Blugolds sweep the season series against the RiverHawks after winning games on back-to-back days.

Aquinas will try to extend their winning streak against Viroqua Friday at home while Central hopes to get back on track against Sparta the same day.