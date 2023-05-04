The Aquinas High School baseball team’s perfect record was at risk entering the bottom of the fifth against Sparta, but the Blugolds rebounded for a comeback 5-3 MVC win on Thursday.

After Owen Berendes scored an RBI single, a disastrous at-bat for the Blugolds (11-0, 9-0) defense saw one run scored on a wild pitch before an error scored another to put the Spartans (3-8, 1-6) ahead 3-1.

It was an error by Sparta that gave Aquinas the lead back, scoring two runs off an error following a ground ball by Ben Corsi to take the lead. Calvin Hargrove singled to left field in the sixth to extend it to 5-3.

Will Deets got the win for Aquinas, striking out six over five innings. Eddie Peters struck out three batters and didn’t allow a hit over the final two innings. Ryne Brueggeman went 2 for 3 for Sparta.

The Spartans will get a chance to redeem themselves when they host Aquinas tomorrow.

Holmen 5, Central 3

Four runs in the top of the first by the Vikings (6-7, 1-5) fueled a road victory over the RiverHawks (9-6, 6-4) for their first conference win of the season.

Central cut the lead in half by the fourth inning before senior Tucker Gegenfurtner recorded his second RBI of the evening with a single.

Jude Alvarado gave the RiverHawks hope leading off the bottom of the ninth, hitting a home run before the Vikings sat down the next three to finish the job.

Tomah 9, Logan 8

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (3-10, 1-5) rallies for six runs in the seventh inning against the Rangers (7-6, 3-3) for their first conference win.

Tom Hesse had a three-run homer in the sixth. Tomah has seven hits in the bottom of the inning, including six in a row. With the score tied at 8-8 with two outs, Jake Spiers hit an RBI single to bring home Jackson Steffel for the walk-off win.

Coulee

G-E-T 10, Luther 0 (5)

ONALASKA — Things were easy going for the Red Hawks (8-7, 3-3) heading into the fifth inning, leading the Knights (2-10, 0-8) by a score of 3-0.

Luther walked four batters and committed a balk in the inning, allowing G-E-T to bring in seven runs. Thomas Haney retired the bottom half of the inning for a complete game shutout.

Collin Handke went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Red Hawks, who overcame three errors in victory.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 9, New Lisbon 8

BANGOR — The Cardinals (9-0, 9-0) walked-off against the Rockets with Chase Horstman going 3 for 5 with four RBIs.

Eli Tucker struckout five batters in a five inning start for Bangor. Bryce Peterson pitched the final two frames, striking out two batters.

Cashton 9, Brookwood 3

ONTARIO, Wis. — The Eagles (10-4, 6-3) overcame an early deficit to win their third straight game.

Ethan Klinkner was a perfect 3 for 3 with two doubles and a triple. Connor Butzler (1 for 3) and Jacob Huntzicker (2 for 4) each had a team-leading two RBIs.

Huntzicker also pitched five innings of relief, striking out six batters without allowing a run.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 11, C-FC 3

The Pirates lost a home Dairyland matchup with the Wildcats (5-7, 5-5).

B-T’s offense was led by a pair of triples by Jackson Shramek and Payton Kelley, while C-FC picked up a double by Gavin Rich to lead the way.

Ridge and Valley

Seneca 12, De Soto 1 (5)

SENECA, Wis. — The Pirates (3-8, 3-6) managed just one hit — a single by Seth Greeno — in a road loss to Seneca.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 7, Caledonia 0

LA CRESCENT — Senior pitcher Eli McCool the Lancers (9-2) held the Warriors (8-4) to just one hit and one walk in a home win.

McCool struckout 13 batters with his defense commiting just one error. Junior Kale Baker went 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for La Crescent-Hokah.

Nonconference

Arcadia 10, Melrose-Mindoro 0 (5)

ARCADIA — The Raiders (7-5) held the Mustangs (1-10) to just five hits in a home win.

Cameron Boland went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the lead off spot for Arcadia. Carson Martin (2 for 3) had a triple and two RBIs. Connor Weltzien (2 for 4) had a double and an RBI.

Login Scow threw four innings in the start before Vince Braun sat down the side in the fifth to finish off the win.