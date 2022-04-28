High school baseball roundup: Big second inning lifts La Crosse Aquinas to win over Tomah

TOMAH — The Aquinas High School baseball team used a seven-run top of the second inning to post an 11-5 MVC victory over Tomah on Thursday.

Junior catcher Calvin Hargrove was 3 for 4 with a double and three RBI, and senior third baseman/left fielder Riley Klar went 2 for 5 and matched Hargrove’s three RBI. Kahler Key pitched 4⅓ innings and struck out five but walked four and allowed three earned runs on six hits.

Michael Lium added two hits for Aquinas (13-0, 7-0), while Drew Brookman was 3 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI for the Timberwolves (5-5, 2-3).

Central 11, Sparta 9

The RiverHawks (7-3, 3-1) won their second straight game and for the fourth time in five with a five-run second inning and five-run fourth at Copeland Park.

Central finished with 12 hits and won despite making four errors.

Junior Mason Elston was 3 for 4 with two RBI and two runs scored to lead the RiverHawks.

Onalaska 18, Holmen 0 (5)

HOLMEN — The second-place Hilltoppers (5-3, 4-1) drilled the Vikings for nine runs in the first two innings and never looked back.

Griffin Schultz (2 for 3), Wade Fox (2 for 4), Ayden Larson (2 for 4) and Matty Burnette (2 for 2) all had multiple hits for Onalaska, which had 12 singles and one double. Fox and Brady Kuhn each drove in three runs for the Hilltoppers.

Adam Skifton pitched a one-hitter with eight strikeouts and one walk allowed.

Coulee

Westby 3, Arcadia 1

Arcadia 5, Westby 2

WESTBY — The Norseman and the Raiders each took a win in their doubleheader.

Westby scored three runs in the top of the first of game one, proving to be enough to get the win. Norseman pitcher Hudson Lipski pitched a complete game, struck out nine batters and allowed only four hits.

Arcadia took an early 2-1 lead in game two and sealed the win with three runs in the top of the fifth. Carson Martin went 1 for 4 and had two RBI. Cameron Boland (1 for 2) walked twice and scored two runs.

West Salem 13, Onalaska Luther 3 (5)

West Salem 20, Onalaska Luther 6 (5)

ONALASKA — The Panthers won both ends of their doubleheader against the Knights in convincing fashion.

The Panthers put up nine runs in the bottom of the first inning of game one. Junior infielder Luke Noel (3 for 4) and senior pitcher Sam Schmidt (1 for 3) each recorded three RBI. Schmidt also got the pitching win with five strikeouts.

The Knights managed six runs in the bottom of the second inning in the second game, but still trailed the Panthers and eventually lost by 14. In total, the Knights defense committed eight errors. The Panthers lead hitter was once again their starting pitcher, senior Brett McConkey, who was 2 for 5 for five RBI.

G-E-T 9, Viroqua 0

Viroqua 3, G-E-T 2

GALESVILLE — The RedHawks (5-4, 3-2) split a home Coulee Conference doubleheader against the Blackhawks (5-3, 3-1), winning the first game handily to give Viroqua its first conference loss, but losing a close contest in game two.

After two scoreless innings, G-E-T started the scoring with one run in the third inning. The RedHawks added one more in the fourth and two in the fifth before a five-run rally in the sixth sealed the deal.

A trio of pitchers combined for the shutout, with starter Thomas Haney throwing five innings and relievers Jack Beedle and Warren Stoner each adding one inning.

G-E-T had two multi-hit performances, with Cole Williams going 2 for 4 with two RBI and one run and Brady Seiling going 2 for 3 with one RBI and two runs.

The RedHawks started strong in game two, scoring two runs in the first inning, but the Blackhawks held them scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Viroqua’s only runs came in a three-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Both teams’ starting pitchers racked up strikeouts, with G-E-T’s Collin Handke striking out eight in six innings while allowing three runs and Viroqua’s Kamden Oliver throwing 5 and ⅔ innings with 10 strikeouts and two runs.

Stoner led the RedHawks, hitting 2 for 3 with two doubles and two RBI.

Viroqua had a pair of two-hit performances, with Griffin Olson going 2 for 3 with one run and Tyler Quackenbush going 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 8, Brookwood 1

CASHTON — After the Falcons took the lead in the top of the third thanks to a run by Payne Clark, the Eagles took the lead in the bottom half of the inning and never lost it.

Jack Kelba went a perfect 4 for 4 with three RBI and a run for the Eagles. Henry (2 for 4) and Presley Brueggen (1 for 4) each recorded two RBI.

Nate Dewitt went 3 for 4, accounting for half of the Falcons six hits.

Bangor 12, New Lisbon 3 (5)

Bangor 9, New Lisbon 2 (5)

BANGOR — The Cardinals handled both ends of a doubleheader against the Rockets, both in five innings.

Bangor scored six runs in the bottom of the first to jump out to a big lead early. Ashton Michek went 2 for 2 with two runs and two RBI. Dawson Daines (1 for 2) scored three runs.

The Cardinals got an early advantage again in game two, scoring three runs in the top of the first. Another pair of runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth carried them to the win. Pitcher Eli Tucker got the win with seven strikeouts and only three hits.

Dairyland

Eau Claire Immanuel 14, Blair-Taylor 3 (6)

BLAIR — The Lancers scored seven runs before the Wildcats got on the board in the bottom of the third. The early advantage was enough to keep Eau Claire Immanuel undefeated in Dairyland play. Cain Fremstad of the Wildcats went 2 for 4 with an RBI from the lead-off position.

Ridge and Valley

De Soto 13, Weston 0 (6)

CAZENOVIA, Wis. — The Pirates shutout the Silver Eagles with the combined efforts of Brock Taylor and Mason Zink. Together, Taylor and Zink struckout seven batters and only allowed two hits.

The Pirates sealed the game in the sixth inning with six runs.

Senior Aiden Brosinski (3 for 3) hit two doubles and a triple en route to scoring two runs and recording an RBI. Zink and Drake Kumlin both went 1 for 2 and recorded two RBI.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 12, Wabasha-Kellogg 4

WABASHA, Minn. — The Lancers used a four-run fifth inning and a five-run sixth to bury the Falcons.

Seven batters had one hit apiece, but sophomore outfielder Brady Grupa and sophomore first baseman Kale Baker combined to drive in five runs for La Crescent-Hokah. Grupa only had one hit but it was a triple.

Caledonia 14, St. Charles 4 (6)

ST. CHARLES, Minn. — The Warriors used a nine-run top of the third inning to pull away from the Saints.

Pitcher Tate Meiners struck out five, walked one and allowed six hits in a complete game and added four RBI on a 2-for-4 performance from the second spot in the batting order.

Ben Stemper added two RBI and two stolen bases for Caledonia, which wound up with 10 hits.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0