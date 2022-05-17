High school baseball roundup: De Soto walks off Cashton for nonconference win

STODDARD — After giving up the lead in the top of the seventh inning, the De Soto High School baseball team walked off Cashton with an RBI single by Brian Ziegler in the seventh inning for a 4-3 nonconference win on Tuesday.

The Pirates (12-5) tied the game with an RBI double by Josh Boardman (2 for 4) before Ziegler (3 for 3) brought in his third RBI of the day to win. The Eagles (15-4) took the lead in the top of the inning with a two-run single by Henry Brueggen.

Gabe Walz was declared the winning pitcher after allowing only one hit in 4⅔ innings.

Coulee

West Salem 12, Arcadia 4

West Salem 13, Arcadia 4

The Panthers (10-8, 8-3) won both ends of their doubleheader against the Raiders (6-11, 3-9) in convincing fashion on Tuesday.

The Panthers put up six runs in the top of the first inning in the first game, holding the lead throughout their 12-4 win. Isaac Olson (2 for 4) had a double and a triple on his way to recording four RBI.

The Raiders were the ones in control early in the second game before West Salem took control with a six-run bottom of the fourth. Carson Koepnick had a triple and four RBI.

Onalaska Luther 3, Westby 2 (8)

WESTBY — The Norsemen (14-9, 8-4) scored one run in the seventh to force extra innings before walking off the Knights (5-16, 2-10) in the bottom of the eighth for the win.

Viroqua 13, Black River Falls 0 (5)

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Blackhawks (15-7, 8-3) shut out the Tigers (6-10, 3-8) on the road. Viroqua scored six runs in the fourth and four more in the fifth to enact the run-rule.

Blackhawks pitcher Kamden Oliver was a dominant two-way player, holding the Tigers to two hits on the mound while recording two doubles and six RBI on 3-for-4 hitting. Tyler Quackenbush (2 for 3) had a home run and a double for three RBI.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 6, P-E-M 4

After allowing three runs in the bottom of the fifth, the Lancers rallied in the top of the sixth with five runs to knock off the Bulldogs.

Sophomore Brady Grupa went 2 for 4 with four runs. Senior pitcher Jack Welch pitched 6⅓ innings, striking out six batters.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 5, Platteville 1

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — The Blackhawks (10-6, 7-2) entered the top of the seventh tied with the Hillmen (2-14, 0-9) 1-1 before a four run offensive burst helped them secure a conference win.

Nonconference

Rochester Lourdes 4, Caledonia 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Eagles (13-4) shut out the Warriors (10-7) behind six strikeouts by senior pitcher Carter Wenszell and three runs in the first inning.

Bangor 10, Cochrane-Fountain City 6

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — The Wildcats collected a dozen hits in their road win over the Pirates, putting up five runs in the first two innings to control the game throughout.

Senior first baseman Ashton Michek (3 for 4) finished a home run shy of the cycle with a stolen base and two RBI. Sophomore third baseman Chase Horstman went 2 for 3 with two RBI.

